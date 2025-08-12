More from Moorepay

It’s been more than 5 years since the first of the covid lockdowns kept workers in the UK at home, which completely change the world of office-based working. And for many, these changes have now become an expectation.

The Office for National Statistics has confirmed splitting time between the office and home is the new normal, finding that the number of hybrid workers has gradually increased since March 2022, and more than a quarter of workers were hybrid in Great Britain between January and March 2025.

However, over the last year we’ve seen a rise in employers mandating a return to the office, suggesting this could be coming a wider trend in the years ahead. High-profile examples like Amazon, which faced internal protests over it’s return-to-office policy, and Boots, which called for 3,900 head office staff to return to the office full-time highlight a growing change for employers. And with more organisations considering similar moves, many employees may soon find their working patterns to be under review.

The pros and cons of office and home working

There are many benefits to office-based working, such as social interaction, a defined workspace, and face-to-face communication. All resulting in more organic collaboration, and a stronger sense of team cohesion.

However, there are also a number of benefits that come with working from home, like not having to commute, saving time and travel costs, and increased productivity due to less distractions and interruptions. And from the employer’s perspective, offering homeworking increases access to a broader talent pool. According to research carried out by the CIPD, more than a million people have changed jobs due to a lack of flexibility and feeling under pressure to return to the office.

With that in mind, and with a growing number of organisations reconsidering their stance on remote work, it’s crucial to explore how employers can encourage more time in the office without risking a dip in morale or engagement.

The statistics

More than a quarter (28%) of working Brits were hybrid between January and March 2025.

74% of UK organisations have hybrid working in place.

Over a million people have changed jobs due to lack of flexibility or pressure to return to the office.

How do I encourage office attendance without damaging engagement?

As attitudes change, it’s important for employers to have a more balanced approach that considers both the needs of the business and the employee when it comes to a mandated return to the office. And organisations should ensure that any changes don’t disproportionately impact certain groups of employees (e.g. disabled employees, or the female staff who tend to burden the most caring responsibilities).

Here are some practical suggestions to support office attendance without harming engagement:

Flexibility

Organisations should prioritise flexibility, such hybrid working or flexi time, and consider a phased approach to manage the transition.

The place to be

Make the office a place where staff genuinely want to spend their time. It doesn’t have to be a major renovation, but offering complimentary refreshments, snacks or other similar small perks could incentivise attendance.

On the slightly larger scale, wellness amenities like meditation spaces or access to fitness facilities can help support employee wellbeing, while specialist areas (like social zones for team building and brainstorming, or quiet spaces for focused work) cater to different working styles and needs.

The social scene

Organising team building events and social events will encourage a sense of community and connection which can not be mirrored when working remotely. Creating moments for informal interaction can remind employees of the value of in-person relationships.

Learning opportunities

Provide dedicated a learning resource area with learning material that’s only accessible on site and offer in-person training sessions to promote personal development and career progression. You could also implement mentorship programmes to promote knowledge-sharing and encourage face-to-face interaction across teams and seniority levels.

Wrapping up

In summary, encouraging a return to the office starts with making the workplace an appealing environment that staff genuinely enjoy coming to and benefit from. But communication and collaboration are just as important.

The organisation should be clear and transparent in communicating their vision for returning to the office, clearly explaining the driving forces behind the decision and how it will benefit everyone.

Employees are more engaged when they feel their voices are heard and their opinions are valued.

So ask them how they feel about returning to the office, whether via surveys or employee groups, and consider their responses when planning what the return will look like. Be willing to amend or adapt based on this feedback.

Finally, use this chance to address concerns head-on. That kind of honest dialogue lets employees know they’re valued, ultimately reducing resistance to the change.

