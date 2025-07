The UK Government has unveiled its roadmap for implementing the Employment Rights Bill, a cornerstone of its “Make Work Pay” agenda.

This sweeping reform package aims to modernise employment law, improve job security, and raise workplace standards across the UK.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s changing – and when.

Key changes at a glance

The Bill introduces a range of new rights and protections for workers, including:

Statutory Sick Pay for 1.3 million low-paid workers, removing the Lower Earnings Limit and waiting period.

Day-one rights for paternity leave, unpaid parental leave, and protection from unfair dismissal.

A ban on exploitative zero hours contracts and fire and rehire practices .

Strengthened trade union rights , including simplified recognition processes and electronic balloting.

New obligations on employers to prevent sexual harassment , including by third parties.

Flexible working, bereavement leave, and protections for pregnant workers.

Timeline for implementation

The Government is taking a phased approach to ensure businesses have time to prepare.

July 2025

Bill receives Royal Assent. Immediate changes include repealing the Trade Union Act 2016 and protections for industrial action.

April 2026

'Day 1’ paternity leave and unpaid parental leave

Whistleblowing protections

Fair Work Agency body established

Statutory Sick Pay – remove the Lower Earnings Limit and waiting period

Simplifying trade union recognition process

Electronic and workplace balloting

October 2026

Bringing forward regulations to establish the Fair Pay Agreement Adult Social Care Negotiating Body

Fire and rehire

Procurement – two-tier code

Tightening tipping law

Duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union

Strengthen trade unions’ right of access

Requiring employers to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment of their employees

Introducing an obligation on employers not to permit the harassment of their employees by third parties

New rights and protections for trade union reps

Employment tribunal time limits

Extending protections against detriments for taking industrial action

2027: the final phase

Gender pay gap and menopause action plans (introduced on a voluntary basis in April 2026)

Rights for pregnant workers

‘Day 1’ right – protection from unfair dismissal

Introducing a power to enable regulations to specify steps that are to be regarded as “reasonable”, to determine whether an employer has taken all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment

Blacklisting

Industrial relations framework

Regulation of umbrella companies

Collective redundancy – collective consultation threshold

Flexible working

Bereavement leave

Ending the exploitative use of ZHCs and applying ZHC measures to agency workers

This roadmap represents a significant step forward in the UK’s commitment to fair and equitable working conditions for all. By balancing the needs of workers and employers, the government aims to create a more stable and just employment landscape.

What employers should do now

Stay informed: Consultations begin Summer 2025. We’ll will keep you updated, so make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter if you’re not already.

Review policies: Start to consider the impact of the changes to leave entitlements, SSP, dismissal procedures, and union engagement.

Seek support: Moorepay’s experts are here to guide you through every step of the transition.

Sign up to Moorepay’s monthly newsletter and receive helpful HR updates and advice like this – straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP NOW