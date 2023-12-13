Millions lost to outdated Job Architecture frameworks

Analysis from RoleMapper, has found that many large organisations are struggling with a job architecture framework unfit for current or future purpose.

Our analysis found that chaotic frameworks were having a significant impact on organisations, which included:

89% dealing with inconsistent Job Architecture and Job Titling frameworks

80% still creating jobs manually

60% of job content and skills were inaccurate and blocked diversity

50% had out-of-date job structures

80% had no easy way of extracting skills

60% had no easy way of accurately assessing equal pay

Significant shifts in strategic people priorities and legislation, including pay equity and compliance, are forcing the need for better job visibility and structure. With jobs sitting at the heart of strategic organisational priorities and people processes, the need for a dynamic and future-proofed job architecture is more important than ever.

Sara Hill, CEO, RoleMapper says: “With many organisations realising they don’t have clarity and perspective over their job architecture, they face significant challenges in responding to increasing compliance around pay equity and pay transparency or even making the move towards skills-based hiring.”

In addition to legislative requirements, there are a host of other key drivers that are also pushing the need for a structured job architecture, which includes:

The move to a skills-led approach and career paths

Talent Attraction, Retention and DEI

Objectives and Performance Management

Learning and development

Digitisation and Cost Efficiency

The impact of chaotic job structures

From our analysis, it’s clear the effect of doing nothing is having a significant impact. Our analysis found that large organisations were still having to:

Manually clean jobs and job data, which can take up to 18-24 months to complete

Manually update jobs, which can cost a business over £250k per annum

Incur costs from consulting support to cleanse a job architecture, totalling £1m+

Struggle to make progress on their workforce planning goals

In the case of UK councils, having to pay over £2.8 billion in equal pay fines and showing no signs of coming to an end

Continues Hill: “A poor or non-existent job architecture can lead to significant financial impact, essentially millions of pounds in losses. It underpins everything and touches every department or division. With so many changes on the horizon and the need for business agility, its crucial organisations get their house in order.”

RoleMapper’s new job architecture solution, RoleArchitect, supports Reward, HR, Organisation Design and Digital Transformation professionals. It enables global enterprises, and public sector bodies, to gain complete visibility of all their jobs in order to ensure more effective job evaluation processes, equal pay and pay transparency structures.

RoleArchitect automates the whole job architecture process, from analysing and cleansing job families and structures, to harmonising and standardising jobs to ensure more effective career paths or tracks. RoleArchitect also enables organisations to automate and streamline the move towards skills-based hiring by cleansing job structures and giving organisations a clearer picture of skills shortfalls and requirements.

Hill concludes: “We’ve always said that in order to fix chaotic job structures you need to go back to the core. Why? Because if the core isn’t working well, then the end result will never be as effective. This is why we’ve launched RoleArchitect, to make a lengthy and complicated process, faster, more efficient and sustainable.”

Key features of RoleArchitect:

Design, harmonise and centralise your job family architecture and job profiles

Easily visualise your job families, job profiles and titles across levels and pay structures in various formats

Connect job families and role profiles with local/regional variations

Easily manage updates to job families and architecture as the organisation changes

Map employees to specific jobs to identify skills and build career paths

Easily collaborate with the business on job architecture, profiles, evaluation, pay and grading updates

RoleArchitect is live and available now. To book a one-to-one demo, join one of our live demos, or find out more, visit rolemapper.tech.

