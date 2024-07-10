You might also like

70% of people say they have experienced burnout at work in the last 12 months, according to an MHR poll

There has been a positive transformation in the conversation about burnout over the past five years.

With mental health historically a taboo topic leading to employees suffering in silence, it’s been reassuring to see employers are eager to explore how they could help nurture a happy and healthy workforce.

Companies are running their own events and resource groups dedicated to exploring mental health. Boardrooms are beginning to see the irrefutable link between wellbeing and business success. The World Health Organization has even officially recognised burnout as an occupational phenomenon, including it in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases.

But despite progress to smash this stigma, burnout remains prevalent. In fact, it could even be getting worse.

Even by the search volume of ‘burnout’ alone over the past five years, it is clear that more individuals than ever are completely exhausted and likely at a point of near overwhelm as they balance demanding jobs with the battle of day-to-day financial health, family or social relationships, and physical wellbeing.

Recognising this concerning trend and understanding the need to know one’s enemy, MHR – creator of the 2024 Mental Health At Work Guide – has been eager to learn more about the rising issue of burnout and consider what more employers could do.

Polling hundreds of individuals on X, formerly Twitter, MHR found that 70% of people have experienced symptoms of burnout at work in the last 12 months, such as exhaustion, irritation, or isolation – a staggeringly high number.

But why so high? From the same poll, here are five statistics that could explain the rise, and how they could shape the way companies tackle burnout.

1. 49% of people say a lack of support contributes to burnout

While there has been progress in implementing various systems of support for workers edging toward or experiencing burnout, it seems many employees still lack the help they need. This could both be due to a mere lack of resources such as employee assistance programs (EAPs), mental health services, and leave of absence policies; but could also be explained by a culture that discourages the adoption of this support, such as an unlimited time off policy that goes unused by company leaders prompting others to avoid taking advantage of the scheme.

What each workforce, team, and employee needs will be different, pushing HR teams to continuously listen and interact with workers to understand what support is still lacking, and whether there are any cultural barriers in place. More broadly, organisations must upskill and empower line managers to be better prepared to offer support, building a culture where check-ins with workers becomes an embedded norm.