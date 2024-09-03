More from Bright Horizons Work+Family Solutions Ltd

Holiday Camps & Clubs: Children can enjoy a wide range of activities, make new friends, and learn new skills at one of our 900 holiday club and camp providers, ensuring they have a fun and enriching experience during school breaks.
Nationwide Network of Nurseries: Bright Horizons offers access to a nationwide network of high-quality nurseries, providing a familiar and nurturing environment for your employees’ children. They can even request inclusion of their child's usual nursery in our Back-Up Care network for added convenience and familiarity.
These solutions help alleviate overall absenteeism, (but most especially around holidays) eases transitions into school schedules, and relieves the stress and anxiety of juggling work and caregiving responsibilities for busy parents.
Peace of mind: Employees are free to focus knowing their loved ones are being looked after.
Reliable options: Working parents need to plan for the school holidays in advance as well as for the peaks and troughs of childcare provision, when a school is closed, when childhood illness hits or when normal supports fall through. The Back Up Care solution provides a large network of vetted caregivers, offering nationwide childcare in 3,500 high-quality centres that is accessible whatever the day for when care plans fall through.
Employee Commitment: Offering next-level childcare support can be a vital lifeline for working parents, in turn fostering loyalty, retention and reducing employee absence.
Career saving supports: Family comes first for most working parents and when childcare juggles arise it can feel impossible to commit to career progression.
With over 3 in 4 working parents reporting that they would need to carefully consider their childcare options before accepting a promotion or a new job, Back-Up Care is a game-changer for employers looking to retain and attract top talent.
Discover the difference Back-Up Care can make.