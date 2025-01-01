NFP’s guide to international benefits

In the modern ‘war for talent’, it has become more important than ever for businesses to set themselves apart from their competitors to attract the attention of the very best talent. Naturally, when your employee benefits strategy revolves around following the market and offering your people the same as everyone else, it can be difficult to communicate why candidates should choose to work for your business over another. This lack of business identity and ability to stand out from other employers can potentially lead to recruitment problems, not only in terms of attracting talent, but keeping it.
To become an employee benefits trend setter rather than a trend follower, your strategy should be based on elements of your business that cannot be so easily copied by your competition. You may want to consider leading with areas like:
Your values: What does your business stand for both internally and externally, and how can the benefits you offer support this?
Your people: What will the talent your business needs find value in? Think about who these people are, what struggles they have in their day-to-day lives and how you can make these better.
