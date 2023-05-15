More from Frontier Software Plc

For vendors of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the competition is fierce, and the product offerings have to be nothing less than compelling. Facing pressure to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of clients, HCM vendors must innovate by extending their solution range to attract and retain customers.



Every organisation will have different drivers for seeking a new Human Capital Management (HCM) system and no one configuration of product would consistently be better than another. However, there are variables against which every vendor should be assessed and here are five of the most important.

Product Depth Awareness

HCM vendors with a commitment to product range extension and a customer-first approach will review their offering to identify and fill gaps. A development programme of enhancement to existing products and delivery of new product demonstrates that a provider has considered the needs and expectations of both clients and the wider market.

Data Security

Every HCM vendor should be able to document and show the measures they have in place to protect their clients’ sensitive data from unauthorised access, theft, or breach. Moreover, many industries are subject to data security regulations, such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). By implementing appropriate data security measures, software vendors can demonstrate how they comply with these regulations to ensure you avoid costly fines or legal actions.

Data Integration

Ensure that the system is integrated and that all the modules work seamlessly together to present a harmonised user experience. Also, ensure that where integration is required to 3rd party applications, the HCM should offer the tools to achieve this.

Support

You should also only engage those vendors that have a good reputation for providing quality support and ongoing maintenance. Software support is critical to the success of any HCM solution. And a responsive and supportive vendor ensures clients are satisfied and happy to recommend their solution to others. Proactive support structures ensure minimal system disruption and downtime, ensuring HR and payroll services are nearly always available.

Customisation and Flexibility

Look for vendors that provide customisable and flexible solutions so you can tailor the system to your specific needs. You should evaluate the system’s user interface and user experience to ensure that it is intuitive and easy for all employees, including those with limited technical skills.

According to a 2020 survey by KPMG, the top priorities for HR technology buyers when selecting an HCM system included ease of use, integration with existing systems, and the ability to customise the system to meet their specific needs.

HCM solution vendors will always strive to maintain their competitive edge, which will benefit customers by providing ever-improving solutions. No one method to extend their product range is necessarily superior to another. As you enter the market to select a new HCM provider, be mindful of how product range extensions are achieved, and the possible impact the strategy will have on your organisation. By doing your homework and assessing each preferred supplier carefully, you will easily identify the right solution for you.

Frontier Software have been successfully delivering integrated systems to record, manage and analyse people data for forty years. With access to real time information through user friendly reporting tools, for accurate and informed decision making.

