1 - GRiD 2019 Employer Research found that mid-sized employers (250+ employees) spend an average £1,952.70 per employee, per year, on one-off perks such as celebrations and vouchers. Legal & General says that for a quarter of that spend on Protect, they could offer the foundations of an all-employee protection and wellbeing programme.
Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK’s leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With over £1.1 trillion in total assets under management at 30 June 2019, we are the UK’s largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pensions de-risking, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income. We have also invested over £22 billion in direct investments such as homes, urban regeneration, clean energy and small business finance.