It represents the perfect opportunity to kick-off the culture of wellbeing conversation from the outset. After all, this is what new recruits were looking for pre pandemic; nearly 9 in 10 (88.7%) of graduates said they would be more likely to apply to an organisation that is open about its commitment to supporting the mental health of its employees.4
And, with a new and heightened awareness of the value of good health at all ages, this will undoubtedly represent the thing that separates the wheat from the chaff in the pandemic economy and beyond.
Take a look at how our Income protection product can support you and your business
Find out more
1 Legal & General commissioned Opinium to carry out this research, involving 1,087 UK employees who have access to either IP, CIC or EAP. Dec 2020.
2 Swiss Re’s Group Watch 2021
3 Labour Force Survey/HSE statistics November 2020, https://www.hse.gov.uk/statistics/causdis/stress.pdf
4 Legal & General commissioned Delineate to carry out this research, involving 1,009 students attending or who have attended a Russell Group University. Sept and Oct, 2019.