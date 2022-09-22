Diversity and Inclusion help to drive morale and productivity

Making Diversity and Inclusion a priority in the workplace is now at the top of the agenda for many HR professionals. Implementation of workable policies and practices is shown to produce tangible benefits for both employee and employer, which in turn enhances performance.

The UK workforce is now more diverse than it has ever been, which is great news for organisations looking beyond political correctness and implementing fair policies and working practices. Organisations looking to make a real difference. When diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) are taken seriously in the workplace, the business benefits from the wider talent pool of diverse individuals, with different characteristics. This can also result in a more positive corporate reputation. People want to work for an employer with good employment practices that are in evidence, day to day. And they want to feel valued at work. Employers now recognise the importance of DEI in recruiting and retaining the talent and skills necessary for success.

Alongside practices that recognise every employee’s right to fair treatment it is important to create an open, inclusive, and more accepting culture. One where everyone feels valued, respects their colleagues, and knows that their contribution to the business is recognised. It’s all about valuing everyone in the organisation as an individual. Promoting and supporting diversity in the workplace is an essential element of good people management, leading to better decision making and increased creativity.

Whilst UK legislation covering age, disability, race, religion, sex, and sexual orientation among others sets minimum standards, an effective DEI strategy goes beyond this and looks to add value to an organisation. Evidence has shown that an effective strategy is more than policy making; it is one that is implemented throughout the business and contributes to positive employee wellbeing and engagement. Simply stating that you are a diverse and inclusive business isn’t enough. It’s not just about having the right policies, but more about fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and supported to do their best work. And this should start at the top with management demonstrating inclusive behaviours in their language and actions. It’s essential to have an inclusive environment where everyone feels able to participate and achieve their potential. Low morale within your teams can result in decreased productivity and potentially high employee turnover. A business should also reward and recognise employees through measurement systems that are fair and free from bias. When every employee sees they have opportunities, trust is cultivated and fairness in the workplace becomes the norm.

In terms of corporate reputation an ever-increasing number of employers realise that their wider reputation goes way beyond monitoring and reporting on environmental impact. They have recognised that the overall image of an organisation is important to attracting and retaining employees. In other words, their approach, attitude to and incorporation of DEI practices. It has been proven that more diverse workplaces have advantages in recruiting top talent. Diversity improves employee morale and happiness, which leads to improved job satisfaction and reduced employee turnover.

Inclusion fosters positive behaviours where all the team feel that they belong, their opinions are trusted, and they are being relied upon to contribute. There are approximately 32.8 million people currently employed in the UK. That’s 32.8 million different perspectives and ways of thinking, with increased potential for new ideas just waiting to be tapped. Be the business where your leaders create an inclusive, diverse culture where every employee is inspired to better performance. In turn, this will drive organisational competitive advantage and may result in increased profits.

