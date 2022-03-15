Be the first to comment.

Flexible working - is it here to stay at your company?
Many of your employees will no doubt be used to waking up in the morning and popping into the next room at home to start their day of work. And for many, they’ll expect a degree of flexibility and home working to continue when infections drop and restrictions ease even further. A survey by People Management, said a staggering 47% of employees would consider quitting if flexible working was taken off the table.
Some nations have now removed the guidance to work from home. If you intend to tell people to return to the office, think carefully about how it’s positioned. Are workers comfortable in talking to you about their fears or anxieties about an office return? Listen to what they have to say, take their concerns seriously and consider how you can support them better.
Communicate career opportunities
Many workers simply might quit to grow their career. But if they can do that with your company, you need to make sure they know that and achieve those opportunities with you! When you’re advertising for a new job, give your own workers the opportunity to apply first before it’s advertised externally.
