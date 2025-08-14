Be the first to comment.

Claire Tyler, Head of Insights at Institute of Student Employers, delves into the annual Student Recruitment survey to reveal a rebalancing of entry-level roles and an AI arms race is afoot.

While recent headlines warn of steep declines in graduate hiring, the reality is more nuanced: graduate hiring has dipped, but not collapsed, and employers are rethinking their recruitment strategies amid rapid advances in AI.

Graduate hiring: Cooling, not crashing

Our latest Institute of Student Employers (ISE) Student Recruitment Survey shows an 8% fall in graduate hiring this year, marking the weakest year of recruitment since the 12% decline during the pandemic in 2020. However, this downturn isn’t universal: 42% of employers reduced graduate hiring, 25% maintained levels, and 33% increased them.

The slowdown largely reflects broader economic conditions. According to REC, job adverts across the wider market also fell 13% year-on-year. Looking ahead, we expect the market to remain challenging as ISE members forecast a further 7% decline in graduate recruitment for 2025/26.

Rebalancing entry-level hiring

The fall in graduate recruitment is partly driven by some employers rebalancing their early talent programmes with employers increasing apprentice hiring by 8%.

Among employers who recruit onto both pathways, this reduced the graduate-to-school/college leaver hiring ratio from 2.3:1 to 1.8:1, with a further reduction expected next year to 1.6:1.

However, graduates still form the backbone of early careers strategies - 91% of ISE employer members recruit graduates. Graduates still outnumber apprentices and therefore the overall entry-level job market is down 5%.

Record application volumes

While graduate vacancies have declined, application volumes have surged. The average employer now attracts around 140 applications per graduate vacancy – a two-year high.

This surge is partly fuelled by AI tools and other online technology, such as LinkedIn’s ‘easy apply’ function, which make it faster and easier for students to generate applications at scale.

Longer-term reductions in the minimum entry criteria set by employers also mean that, in recent years, more students have become eligible to apply to more roles.

The AI arms race

The rise in “AI-enabled candidates” has raised questions about the authenticity and quality of applications, transforming both sides of the recruitment process.

Concerns amongst employers about misconduct during applications is growing. Only 15% of employers report never suspecting cheating (down from 22% last year), while 61% say they have caught or suspected candidates using AI during interviews without permission.

In response, a third of employers have already redesigned selection processes, and another 46% are reviewing their approaches. The goal is to preserve integrity of applications while recognising that AI is now a routine part of candidate behaviour.

However, despite these growing employer concerns, our data shows that 45% of employers have not provided applicants with any guidance on appropriate use of AI. This may support students in navigating their transition into a graduate role and help employers manage their ever-growing application volumes.

Employer adoption: Slow but accelerating

Employers are starting to use AI, but cautiously. While over half now use automated systems to manage elements of online testing, AI-only selection methods remain rare. The highest adoption rate (15%) appears in game-based assessments.

However, adoption of AI is likely to accelerate as 62% of employers expect to use AI in recruitment within five years, and 70% anticipate greater automation. Employers increasingly see the upside: 94% say AI improves speed and efficiency, and 81% say it enhances their ability to analyse large data volumes - both sharp increases from last year. A quarter now view AI as cheaper than human-led processes.

The rise of AI is undoubtedly reshaping the early careers industry, but no one is telling us that it is replacing entry-level jobs (yet). For the meantime at least, it’s effects are limited to changing how candidates apply and how employers assess them.

In the year ahead, employers will need to balance efficiency with fairness, adopt clear AI policies for candidates, and ensure transparency in their own AI use.

