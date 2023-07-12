IPL, Forza and Kober transform recruitment automation across multiple UK sites

International Procurement Logistics (IPL), along with its subsidiary companies Forza and Kober are part of the Asda family. In the ongoing pursuit of giving candidates the best experience possible, IPL, Forza and Kober evaluated its existing recruitment processes and Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to understand what improvements were required.

The kind of roles they recruit for range from Commercial and Planning, to Operations and Engineering as well as Finance, IT and Corporate Services roles. The majority of positions are based within their main UK sites but there are also a few roles that require colleagues to operate from Asda's head office in central Leeds.

Improving the approach to recruitment

IPL identified that its legacy ATS no longer met its requirements and saw an opportunity to improve how it approached recruitment across the group. With a focus on the candidate experience, from the initial recruitment process through to on-boarding, a platform which would deliver multiple recruitment workflows to support the company's needs was identified.

They chose Eploy to deliver a full recruitment platform that would remove a heavily manual process, improve the speed and automation of recruitment across their nine sites, and deliver a fully automated on-boarding process with a unified careers site aligned to the company brands.

The flexibility to configure Eploy has enabled custom recruitment workflows for the different business entities that simplify the candidate application and on-boarding journey. In addition, detailed recruitment data is now readily available to support company strategic drivers.

Working more efficiently

Kieran Jackson, Resourcing Manager at IPL commented, “We have removed many manual processes across the business and as a result we are able to focus on more value-add activities. Our strategic plan was to implement a fully automated recruitment and on-boarding process that now provides digital offer management and captures everything securely that we need from new hires as well as communication with new joiners before their first day with us.

“Feedback from colleagues on the implementation of Eploy has been very positive and the benefit of working more efficiently is recognised. We will continue to develop the recruitment metrics and data in Eploy to support our drive for continuous improvement and understanding EDI and other key recruitment demographics across our recruitment process”.

You can find out more about IPL, Forza and Kober - Part of the Asda family, and the careers on offer at https://careers.ipl-ltd.com/

