Creating the right match between candidates and jobs

We're back with another episode of the HR Grapevine podcast with returning special guest, Raj Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Indeed.

Following on from our first episode with Raj, this week we delve further into the talent market, and the nuances of finding a perfect fit between the candidate, and the job. Join us as Raj shares some of his hard-honed insight from the UK's leading talent matching platform.

About Indeed

Indeed is the #1 job site in the world with over 300M unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, we connect millions of people to new opportunities.

Find out more about Indeed