Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

New podcast | How Indeed is leading the talent charge in 2023

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How Indeed is leading the talent charge in 2023
How Indeed is leading the talent charge in 2023

This week, podcast host Kieran Howells is sitting down with Executive Vice President and General Manager for Employer at Indeed, Raj Mukherjee.

The pair talk about the shifting talent market, and the complexities in not only finding the right talent for your organisation, but also the needs and wants of talent in the modern workplace.

If you're currently hiring, or considering the talent shortage currently being felt in many industries, this week's episode is a must-listen.

About Indeed

Indeed is the #1 job site in the world with over 300M unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, we connect millions of people to new opportunities.

Find out more about Indeed

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Could HR help employees with rising winter energy prices?
PODCAST | Could HR help employees with rising winter energy prices?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Could employers help solve the 'housing crisis'?
PODCAST | Could employers help solve the 'housing crisis'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can support working parents as school returns
PODCAST | How HR can support working parents as school returns
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Forget Gen Z - older workers are the workforce of the future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Trends & predictions | Forget Gen Z - older workers are the workforce of the future

  • Column
  • 6 mins read
Losing out on Gen Z talent? This is probably why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Change or fail | Losing out on Gen Z talent? This is probably why

  • Feature
  • 2 mins read
HR clamps down after catching WFH employee juggling two full-time jobs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Sacked | HR clamps down after catching WFH employee juggling two full-time jobs

  • News
  • 5 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You have used up your content previews.

Create a free myGrapevine account to read the latest HR news and analysis, and personalise your experience.

Sign up
Already have an account?