Register Now for the In House Recruitment Expo Hybrid 2021

It’s almost time for the In House Recruitment Expo Hybrid 2021.

It will be the seventh year that we have run this event, which is specifically for in-house recruitment leaders and their teams, and we will again bring you the latest knowledge, research and case studies from the sector to help supporting your learning, whilst showcasing some of the best practice across the In House Recruitment function, nationally and Internationally.

This will be our second hybrid event, and we will again be using a ground-breaking platform to bring you a truly immersive and engaging virtual experience with unlimited opportunities for peer-to-peer networking.

Broadcasting live from our London media studio, we will offer remote access for visitors, sponsors and event partners, bringing you a full 360-degree Expo with the audience very much included in the programme. For 2021 we are introducing a virtual reception, and there will be prizes for the top virtual networkers!

The 2021 Expo will run live on the 23rd and 24th of February 2021, and on 25th of February 2021 visitors have a networking day when they can catch up on sessions they may have missed over the previous two days, and network with each other, as well as the event partners.

You will be able to access the event platform from any location, and we recommend Google Chrome to be the best browser for the full event experience. The event will feature speaker sessions with Question & Answer capabilities, live polls, competitions, interviews, workshops, a live Twitter feed and excellent networking opportunities. The event platform will then be open for an additional two weeks for visitors to engage with content and event partners and revisit some of their key learning points.

For our 2021 Expo we are proud to welcome the leading Global Enterprise Recruitment Software Platform iCIMS as our official platform sponsor, whilst also welcoming back Talent Acquisition and Recruiting Enablement technology business Oleeo as our gold sponsor. Our media partners will be HR Grapevine, Recruiter Magazine and OnRec, whilst our official event supporter is The FIRM.

With most industry analysts seeing 2021 as a year of accelerated digital transformation, we will give you the opportunity to explore the new and enhanced technology, products and services that can enable your team to source and hire the best candidates to support the achievement of your organisation’s goals. You will have the opportunity to schedule virtual meetings, demos and chats with our sponsors.

At this event we are also supporting Radical Recruit, the UK's only not for profit recruitment consultancy. They are really shaking the sector up, employing a values-led approach to sourcing talent that represents those who are underrepresented in the labour market, especially marginalised candidates. By helping them back into work, they can begin to build new lives.

We will be distributing an event pdf, covering the schedules and activities, to all visitors prior to the event launch, and will donate £1 to Radical Recruit for every tweet in which attendees share the pdf with their networks. You can find out more about Radical Recruit’s mission on day 1 at 2.15 as their Head of Employment Projects Lee Thomas-Wragg talks about his journey from the corporate world to the third sector, and at 2.30 on day 2 as they take part in a seminar session fireside chat.

Virtual networking is high on our agenda at this year’s event with prizes to be won on both days, and at the end of day one we are excited to announce that we will hold our first virtual reception!

Powered by Unlock (whose platform specialises in creating fun team experiences) our reception will be open between 5 & 6pm on day one, 23rd February. You can spend the first 15 minutes in the lounge area, meeting up with fellow attendees, and then move through to the bar, when we will announce who has been our top virtual networker for the day. With advertising group VIOOH - who’s senior HRBP Liz Dowling is one of our event hosts - offering a fantastic prize of a continued learning subscription to Udemy, it makes sense to network as much as you can!

And don’t let your networking stop there though, as day two’s top networker will receive vouchers of their choice to a value of £100!

We have two event hosts to guide you through the event schedule, interview speakers, and summarise the day’s content and activities - experienced event host David Molloy and senior HRBP from our networking prize sponsors VIOOH, Liz Dowling.

Amongst the sessions they will introduce are a seminar from Nationwide’s Strategic Resourcing Innovation Manager David Scott on why candidate engagement is even more important in the virtual age, and a session from Sam Bowker of Wellcome Sanger Institute on the role recruitment marketing plays in finding top talent, whilst Wren Kitchens’ Head of Recruitment Operations Jonathan Simmons will describe how to take Candidate Experience and Employer Brand to another level.

If you’re having difficulty engaging hiring managers then you can get some tips from the seminar by Katrina Collier, an accomplished speaker and trainer, and author of The Robot Proof Recruiter. And with 2020 providing many challenges for recruiters, we can recommend the seminar session from Asda’s Senior TA Manager Iain Everett on how they were able to isolate 16,000 vulnerable colleagues overnight and hire 23,000 temps across stores and depot networks over a 4-week period. Meanwhile Gradconsult’s Rebecca Fielding will share her top tips on digital assessment centres, which have become very much the norm over the last 12 months.

Ben Norton from Korn Ferry will look at how to maintain human connection through a time of remote working, whilst Akbar Karenga will run a session about how to unlearn assumptions around everyday practices to help build more diverse teams. Mils Banji shares some of the current effective strategies that recruiters can leverage to attract diverse Gen Z talent and Andy Nicholls of Ricoh looks at off-boarding, re-boarding and the importance of boomerang hires.

With so much to hear, see and experience you can’t really afford to miss this truly unique, immersive and enlightening event - but you need to sign up quickly! Access to our Virtual Summit is free, but capacity is limited, and registrations are already coming in thick and fast. Make sure you sign up straight away before we reach full capacity.

We look forward to seeing you there. Virtually, of course!

Register here