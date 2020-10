As preparations for IHRE20 Summit VE gather pace – make sure you’ve registered to access the inaugural installment of IHRE 20 Summit VE - the national event for Corporate Recruiters and HRD professionals on 14 October.

IHRE20 event supporters and sponsors include: The Firm, HR Grapevine, and Recruiter Magazine & On Rec. Sponsors include: Oleeo (Platform Sponsor) VGS RPO (Silver Sponsor) Recruitive, Career Kinetics, 360 Resourcing, Landed & eTalent (Bronze sponsors)

This unique event provides visitors with the opportunity to network via 1:1 meetings or chat, take part in competitions, engage via live polls –driven by BrellaPeopleMatch AI.

Attendees will be able to hear form expert speakers and engage directly with them in Q & A sessions. Our Masterclass sessions provide practical tips and guidance – sessions, speakers will be on hand to answer questions directly.

To catch up on the latest tech and service developments visit our partners who will be ready to assist and demonstrate their services.

The event platform will open later this week – so register today to guarantee entry.

To register for free entry: https://eventdata.uk/Forms/Form.aspx?FormRef=IHRA0Visitor

To enquire about exhibiting or sponsorship email: [email protected]

Register here