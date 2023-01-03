More from Eploy

Often the start of a New Year is approached with full enthusiasm to do things right, try different things and get improved results. The Candidate Attraction Survey is open until 6 January and will help to benchmark experience with sector peers.

New year, new ways? Often the start of a New Year is approached with full enthusiasm to do things right, try different things and get improved results.

In this insight, we reflect on how in-house recruiters fared in 2022 and ask if in-house recruiters will recruit in the same way, learn from lessons, revisit data, and change the approach to attracting candidates and addressing recruitment challenges.

The Candidate Attraction Survey, from Eploy, in conjunction with HR Grapevine, is well established in its seventh year. Each year the survey findings are compiled based on hundreds of recruiters’ and TA professionals’ responses to a series of questions that cover thousands of data points.

The report is presented by aggregating the results into ‘Sourcing Quadrants’ that are then analysed by channels, sectors, and organisation sizes. For the last 6 years, the report has been providing the groundwork to benchmark experience with sector peers.

Yet, despite facing different challenges, and economic pressures and having more tools at our disposal to be the masters of our craft, when it comes to sourcing and placing candidates, areas of the report results have remained consistent, seeing little change. Is this because we are creatures of habit and don’t act on lessons learned?

The latest survey report is open for just a few more days, closing on 6 January and there has never been a better time to take part as we head into a new year. It is well-reported 2023 will be a year of major change and adaptation. Is it time to finally benchmark our actions to truly understand which channels and techniques are proving most successful and make that change?

We want to invite all recruitment professionals to take part in the survey and rate each of your candidate sourcing channels for the quantity and quality of candidates they generate. The survey also covers recruitment challenges, candidate sourcing responsibilities and recruitment hiring and budget levels.

Get involved here and be part of the results that will guide the way to being ready for what lies ahead in the world of recruitment and talent acquisition.

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete and can be completed anonymously, by both in-house and agency recruiters. As a thank you for your invaluable help you will have the option of entering a prize draw to win a £200 Amazon voucher at the end of the survey.

