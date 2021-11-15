Why people-first digital transformation is the only way forward In 2022

Digital transformation is taking our workplaces by storm right now.

Businesses are throwing money at new technologies left, right and centre in order to get the jump on competitors and kickstart growth post-pandemic. And rightly so! Technology is the greatest enabler.

Recent develops in artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning (to name only a few) are helping organisations realise the ways in which tech can free up much needed time and headspace for employees to focus on innovative, creative work that fuels change and growth.

But there’s something else to consider here and it’s lurking under the surface of every workforce. It’s the reason why we’re all talking about the ‘Great Resignation’ and why the jobs market has never been more candidate-led than ever...

Digital transformation doesn’t work if it’s not people-first

The End Of One Size Fits All

Right now, the workforce has never been so diverse. It is not beyond the pale for three generations - Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen-Z - to be working side by side in one business, each bringing their own values and views on work to the table. While this diversity is an asset, it also brings about its own challenges, which can only be overcome by embracing personalisation.

In order for organisations to attract, engage, and retain talent, they must revamp their employee experience to take into account these differences. In particular, they must provide both digital and physical employee experiences that promote collaboration and innovation, while also giving employees a sense of purpose and connection.

This cannot be achieved through the one size fits all approach. Instead, a shakeup is needed whereby digital transformation is led by, and prioritises, the people behind the work instead of the work itself.

Shifting The Mindset

During the pandemic a lot of organisations rapidly bought new technologies in response to emergency mandates. For most, there was no planning stage. Rather, one day software wasn’t there and the next it was, from video conferencing and monitoring tools to project management software.

And the learning curve was steep for pretty much everyone. While some individuals lacked the digital skills to get to grips with this new technology by themselves, other more tech-savvy individuals simply found themselves ready to throw their computers out of their dining room windows because the experience wasn’t as accessible or as intuitive as they expected it to be.

And this is exactly why a people-first approach to digital transformation is necessary. Employee expectations are shifting across the board. They now want on-demand, frictionless and flexible access to a digital workplace that’s responsive to their needs. They also want to feel connected to the business as a whole, especially when it comes to their personal values.

Employees are no longer ‘just’ employees or cogs in the machine, they are ‘internal customers’ that are asserting how important it is for their different needs to be met. To cover all of those bases, in the ongoing process of digital transformation, everything should be assessed in terms of what employees need, not just to do their jobs well but, to satisfy their human needs such as what they want from their job, their motivations, and workplace preferences.

Making It Easy

