How HR can bring teams together after an acquisition

Company mergers and acquisitions can provide HR teams with high impact benefits. They can enhance resource capacity, strengthen overall talent and create new opportunities for learning and development. So, how can HR help manage the successful integration of a new business and its employees to achieve these rewards?

People advisory business New Street Consulting Group (NSCG) has just completed the successful acquisition of The Chemistry Group, as it continues to cement its position as a leading people strategy partner to leaders and enterprise businesses.

NSCG CEO Doug Baird lifts the lid on his strategy for successfully integrating the new team into one organisation – an opportunity and a challenge HR may increasingly face in 2024, with more than half of UK firms viewing transactions, such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), as the best way to keep up with the changing business landscape. An M&A is also an effective means of acquiring valuable skills.

Drive clarity and momentum

Cultural alignment between two businesses does not happen overnight. However, without forward momentum and clarity about the change process, you risk losing impetus and allowing uncertainty to fester.

One of the most effective approaches for integrating two teams is to make decisions and to deliver on them, while clearly managing the expectations of all involved. Determining a specified and realistic timeframe for this is key, with HR and business leaders best placed creating a fluid strategy that can evolve at pace as teams and people are brought along in the change process. When creating new policies and integrating employees, it’s important to highlight what isn’t changing, as well as what is, to build confidence and buy-in.

Members of the acquired business will want to feel part of one business, while being assured of what to expect and when, ahead of time. HR can help by empowering employees to share their experiences and knowledge, so that they can contribute to the implementation of any new policies and practices. This plays to people’s strengths, which brings me to my second point.

Don’t lose sight of strengths

An acquisition will be driven by acquiring some form of business advantage. It’s important to keep this in sight when bringing new people into the fold and not to think that all the strengths lie on the acquirer’s side – an easy mindset to fall into.

HR can help to encourage a “let’s learn from each other” culture, creating an environment where all parties can feel they are moving forwards together as one organisation. Tactically, meetings and sessions should be organised that allow teams to come together to introduce themselves at the start. It sounds simple enough but it’s also easy to overlook. By facilitating conversations where teams can talk about how they’ll work day-to-day, tackle key challenges, create opportunities and what their joint goals are, HR can inspire collaboration from the offset. It enables people to play to their strengths, promoting innovation and creating positivity for embracing change.

It's also well worth HR taking the time to understand all the different dynamics, structures and processes of an acquired business. This will help ensure the very best of the acquisition is not lost and can help existing ways of doing things to adapt for the better.

Create transparency

One of the most effective ways to bring teams together is to be clear about what’s happening, even when an organisation might not have all the answers. People will want to know what is changing, why and how, along with what’s staying the same. They will be keen to know how their role will evolve. A lack of clarity and momentum can lead to second-guessing and assumptions, and feed apathy to change. HR can help overcome this by ensuring employees are kept up to date from the very start of the completed acquisition and that there are points of contact and open communication channels to answer questions and address concerns.

Even if all decisions, strategies and tactics about what happens post-acquisition haven’t been finalised, HR can still create transparency by communicating this to employees. If employees are kept updated during the change process, they will be more inclined to look forwards, rather than dwelling on doubts.

Looking specifically at our acquisition, we have strong teams on both sides and our aim is to avoid disruption. We’ll achieve this by making decisions, delivering on them and managing expectations along the way. This will help everyone to take full advantage of joining forces and support NSCG’s goals to help organisations improve the performance of their people through data analytics, technology and behavioural science.

