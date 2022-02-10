3. Headline
Here is a great example of how to write an inclusive headline from Raph Frascogna:
Your headline is a key part of your profile and also appears in LinkedIn search results, see:
4. Pronouns
You can add your preferred Pronouns to your LinkedIn profile. This helps highlight to any viewer what your preferred pronouns are as well as highlighting that you are an ally to the trans community.
There is a specific field in the intro section of your profile, where you can choose your preferred pronouns.
Here is how it looks once you have updated this:
5. Pinned/Featured posts
If diversity and inclusion is important to your organisation, you are likely posting about this on LinkedIn. All recruiters should be posting updates to LinkedIn and be thinking about which of these posts they want to “pin” as a featured post. As you can see from the example below, this helps you promote some key messages and backs up the sentiment in all the above branding updates (headline, background image etc).
