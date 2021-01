Talking Work and Health, the podcast series for business and HR leaders, focused on workplace health and wellbeing, has returned for a second series.

The weekly series, produced by Health Management, aims to share practical insights and explore workplace health topics in an informal and accessible way. It is co-hosted by Liam Sloane and Dr Mark Simpson, one of the UK’s leading Consultant Occupational Health Physicians. Mark has been advising many of the country’s largest employers throughout the pandemic.

Featuring contributions from health experts, charities and think tanks, the new series will examine the implications of new working models which have emerged during the pandemic, as well as new and existing health challenges including ‘Long Covid’, workforce wellbeing and alcohol misuse in the workforce.

The first podcast episode, which is now available, unpacks the business implications of recent Covid developments including lockdowns, testing and vaccines, with insight from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, who have been at the forefront of debate on mass testing.

The first series, published earlier this year as the Covid crisis unfolded, featured regular ‘special editions’ exploring the workplace implications of Covid, including its impact on mental health, risk management and productivity.

Speaking about the new series, Dr Simpson said;

“With UK businesses negotiating a host of challenges and upheavals presented by the pandemic, getting expert workplace health advice has never been more important. The new series offers timely, practical recommendations along with global insights on workplace health challenges”.

The podcasts will be published weekly and can be found on iTunes, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

