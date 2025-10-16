HR Grapevine

﻿Your CHRO wants personalized learning. Here’s how to deliver it—without blowing your budget.

When a CHRO or CEO says, “I want training to reflect our culture, not someone else’s,” it can feel like both a compliment and a challenge. They’re recognizing learning as a strategic driver, but also tasking you with delivering something custom on a budget and timeline that rarely matches the ambition.

The good news: personalized learning doesn’t have to mean starting from scratch. In today’s market, there are three practical paths forward—build, buy, or blend—and each comes with its own trade-offs. Here’s how to weigh your options and where a partner like Go1 can help.

1. Building custom content internally

Creating training in-house offers maximum control and alignment. You can tailor everything, from tone to terminology, to your organization’s values and workflows.

But let’s be honest: this path is time-consuming and can also introduce risk. For mid-sized HR or L&D teams already managing compliance, onboarding, and ad-hoc training requests, adding instructional design to the mix can stretch you beyond capacity. And without experienced content designers, courses might look polished but miss the mark on actual learning outcomes.

And even if you do have the skills, consider the trade-off: is the time spent developing bespoke modules really the best use of your resources? Think critically—could curated content from an existing library get you 90% of the way there, with a fraction of the effort?

2. Buying fully custom-built content

Some providers or consultants will create bespoke training modules from the ground up. This can be helpful for highly regulated industries or one-off programs (like a new leadership initiative) that demand strong alignment and long-term use.

However, these solutions often come with high price tags and long production cycles. Consider the time it takes for someone else to create this. Does this line up with the urgency for training, or do you need something fast to prepare for new regulations coming in? Also, once built, these courses aren't easily adaptable. So, if your org changes, you’re locked into content that might no longer fit.

3. Blending internal insights with curated solutions

For most HR and L&D teams, a hybrid approach strikes the right balance. That’s where Go1 comes in.

As a content aggregator, we bring together training from over 250 providers in one subscription. But we don’t stop there. Our Learning Services team partners with you to blend your internal resources—like policies, values, or internally-created content—with expertly curated courses from our library to build training that fits your needs at scale.

Go1 research shows 74% of L&D leaders spend three or more hours a week just sourcing content. Our AI-powered discovery and expert support cut that time significantly—so you can focus on delivery and impact.

Need a frontline upskilling program? A custom leadership track? We’ll help you shape it with ready-to-go content and tailored elements—without starting from scratch.

And since everything integrates with your existing LMS or HRIS, there’s no new platform to learn or manage.

Go1’s Learning Services: Customization, minus the complexity

Go1 customers get more than just access to content. You can partner with us for:

Content curation : Work with a dedicated consultant to find the right materials that fit your learning goals and strategy, fast.

Custom course development : Mix internal materials with expert-led instructional design.

Employee & L&D workshops: Bring your team along for the ride with support at every step.

Personalized learning content doesn’t have to mean starting from zero. With the right partner, you can blend the best of what’s out there with what makes your organization unique. That way, you deliver training that resonates, without burning out your team or your budget.

Let’s make custom learning easier. Let’s get it done, together.

