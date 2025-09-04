HR Grapevine

Keeping up with compliance training isn’t why you became an L&D leader. But protecting your people, and your business, is part of the job. The challenge is doing it without losing precious time to endless supplier searches, ad hoc reporting requests, and constant regulation changes.

The compliance reality for L&D leaders

Whether you're supporting 500 employees or 5,000, compliance training delivery often sits squarely on L&D’s shoulders. It often comes with short timelines, audit requirements, and legal language that can feel inaccessible.

For most HR and L&D leaders, the biggest obstacles are:

Keeping content current as laws evolve

Juggling multiple suppliers across compliance topics

Engaging learners who are often disengaged by dry or irrelevant content

Reports on regulatory requirements that require fast, accurate data

And with small teams often managing all this alongside broader skill development programmes, it’s easy for compliance to become overwhelming.

But, with the right structure, you can create a straightforward, scalable compliance programme that keeps your organisation audit-ready, without adding to your to-do list.

Here’s how.

A hassle-free approach to compliance

The most successful compliance programmes share a few common traits:

1. Centralise your content

Instead of sourcing individual courses for every regulation, consolidate your compliance training into a single content provider that keeps materials updated as regulations change. This eliminates the need to manually track versions, source new content, or manage multiple suppliers.

2. Take the micro-learning approach

Use short, targeted modules that focus on real-world scenarios and decision-making rather than dense legal theory. Tailor your training paths by role, location, or risk exposure. When learners see how compliance connects to their daily work, completion rates climb—and so does engagement and retention.

3. Automate tracking and reporting

Manual spreadsheets create risk. A compliance solution with built-in reporting allows you to monitor completion rates, pull audit-ready reports, and spot gaps before they become problems, all with minimal administrative effort.

4. Schedule regular updates—but simplify

Set a quarterly or biannual review to review emerging regulations. With a good partner, this process takes minutes, not days, because content libraries stay current automatically.

The most common regulations for UK businesses

While you don’t need to become a legal expert, here are the key UK regulations most organisations train on:

HR Compliance: Preventing discrimination and harassment

Equality Act 2010

Workers Protection Act 2024

Employment Rights Act 1996

Protection from Harassment Act 1997

Modern Slavery Act 2015

Ethics and financial compliance

Bribery Act 2010

Fraud Act 2006

Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (Whistleblower protections)

Money Laundering Regulations 2017

Criminal Finances Act 2017

Data privacy and cybersecurity

UK GDPR

Data Protection Act 2018

PECR 2003

Network and Information Systems (NIS) Regulations 2018

Health and safety

Health and Safety at Work Act 1974

COSHH 2002

Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005

Display Screen Equipment (DSE) Regulations 1992

Compliance doesn’t need to be complicated

Finding trusted, up-to-date content is one of the biggest challenges HR leaders face. Regulations evolve, and content must stay accurate. The most efficient way to manage this is not through more suppliers or putting in more hours, but a platform that provides everything you need.

With a provider like Go1, you can:

Access engaging content that’s regularly updated to reflect UK regulations.

Pull from hundreds of expert sources, so you’re not reliant on a single supplier.

Simplify administration with built-in reporting, integrations, and effective search tools to find the content you need in minutes.

That means more time to focus on what matters most: developing your people.

Explore Go1 today

Legal disclaimer: This publication is intended only to provide a summary and general overview of matters of interest. It is not intended to be comprehensive, nor does it constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as such. We attempt to ensure that the publication is current, but we do not guarantee its currency or accuracy. You should seek legal or other professional advice before acting or relying on any of the information to verify its accuracy, completeness, and relevance to your situation. We are not responsible to you or anyone else for any loss suffered in connection with the use of this publication.