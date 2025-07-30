HR Grapevine

One of the biggest worries for L&D teams today? Engagement. While the first hurdle is finding the right training courses, getting your people to take them is a whole other challenge.

According to a recent Go1 survey, 38% of L&D leaders struggle with low employee engagement in their learning programs.

That statistic reflects a reality L&D leaders know all too well: you're working with limited time, competing priorities, and rising expectations. You want to build meaningful programs, but often end up chasing completions instead.

The good news? You don’t need to invest more time curating new training content to see a boost in learner engagement. A few simple, thoughtful tactics can help you build stronger connections between employees and the learning you already have.

3 campaign ideas you can steal

1. Launch a “learning spotlight” series

Choose a monthly theme and highlight a few key courses that align. For example, make July “Better Feedback Month” and spotlight short modules on coaching conversations, active listening, and giving constructive feedback. Pair the spotlight with short email blurbs, Slack messages, or a brief video intro from a team leader.

Why it works: You’re removing the burden of choice. Learners are more likely to engage when the options are clear, relevant, and timely. This approach also connects individual learning to broader team conversations.

2. Make learning social with team challenges

Create a light, friendly competition by encouraging teams to complete a shared playlist of courses. Offer small incentives, like a Friday lunch delivery or digital badges, and publicly celebrate participation milestones.

Why it works: Learning becomes a shared goal, not an individual task. When peers engage together, participation increases—and so does retention of the material.

3. Connect learning to career growth

Run a “Skills for your next step” campaign that links curated content to common internal mobility paths—such as moving from individual contributor to manager, or stepping into cross-functional roles. Encourage managers to nominate team members for suggested learning paths.

Why it works: Employees are more motivated to learn when they see how it helps them advance. Framing content around real growth opportunities builds relevance and buy-in.

Tactics to get your engagement campaigns rolling

The most successful engagement strategies don’t live in isolation, but show up repeatedly, in small, consistent ways. Here’s how to bring these tactics together into a simple campaign you can roll out company-wide:

Pick a theme per quarter —leadership, wellbeing, digital skills, etc.

Create a simple communication plan that includes kick-off emails, reminders in your internal comms channels, and encouragement from managers.

Track completions and gather feedback using your learning platform.

Share wins—team highlights, completion milestones, or short testimonials can build positive momentum and make learning visible across the company.

Streamlining with a single content platform

If executing all of this sounds time-consuming, you’re not alone. That’s why many L&D teams are turning to content aggregators like Go1.

With Go1, you can access content from over 250 providers under one subscription. That means:

No more bouncing between platforms to find the right course.

Easier tracking of completions and feedback, all in one place.

Less time spent on admin and more time focused on the learner experience.

And because Go1 integrates with your existing LMS or HRIS, learners can find relevant content right where they already work.

In short: you don’t need more content. You need better ways to connect your people to the learning that’s already there. And that starts with simple, consistent, human-centered engagement.

