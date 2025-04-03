HR Grapevine

Employee expectations have evolved significantly in recent years, influenced by a challenging economic climate and changing workplace dynamics.

To recruit and retain the right people, employers must now go beyond offering a competitive salary and create a supportive environment where employees feel valued and heard.

Well-Trained Managers: The Key to Engagement

Managers now juggle hybrid work, morale, and productivity, often without adequate support and employees believe their managers lack the necessary skills and training to support them. To prevent burnout and build strong teams, businesses should invest in continuous leadership development, including coaching and mentoring to enhance leadership skills and improve workplace culture. Lack of the right training and support can lead to burnout, not just for managers but for their teams.

Learning and Development: A Retention Strategy

Access to training is crucial for employee retention as it demonstrates to employees that you value them and their contribution to your business. A lack of opportunities, particularly for younger staff, is a major factor in their decision to look at other roles and move on. Providing learning and development programmes, delivering workshops and supporting coaching/mentoring, all help to retain talent and strengthen your team. Whether improving skills or developing leaders, investing in training shows your commitment to employee growth.

Prioritising Mental Health and Wellbeing

Despite increased awareness of the importance of mental health and wellbeing, employees expect more employer support for mental health issues. Stress and anxiety are responsible for millions of lost workdays in the UK. This is combined with the growing issue of presenteeism costing £billions in lost productivity and decreased employee well-being. Businesses should explore flexible working options and tailored support for employees, including those who are neurodivergent or experiencing menopause.

Competitive Benefits and Employee Feedback

While fair and competitive pay is essential, benefits also form part of the package that attracts potential employees, so make sure they are appealing and competitive. Employees value tailored benefits like mental health days, childcare support, dental and medical care or bonus schemes. Regular market benchmarking will help to ensure you are offering fair pay, while personalised incentives can help to boost engagement and job satisfaction. Another consideration is to gather employee feedback through surveys to help shape meaningful benefits packages.

Building a Positive and Inclusive Culture

A thriving workplace culture fosters engagement, and encouraging employees to share ideas and concerns means they feel valued and heard. Don’t fall short in this area. Building a positive and inclusive culture requires effort, communication and leadership. Managers need to be confident and well trained to act as positive role models. Strong leadership and proactive conflict resolution are essential for maintaining a positive environment.

In conclusion, understanding and addressing employee needs is vital for long-term success. Businesses that invest in leadership, wellbeing, development, and inclusive benefits will foster loyalty and drive performance.

