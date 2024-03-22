You might also like

This feature explores the significance of cybersecurity in the context of employee data and the key considerations for your organisation. Protecting employee data is of paramount importance to the HR Department and, as we increasingly rely on technology to support every aspect of HR, there is a growing need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive information.

Over the last few years, there has been a significant upward trend in cyber threats targeting employee data. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and the motivations behind attacks vary from financial gain to intelligence gathering and data breaches. With personal and financial data having a high value on the ‘black market’, employee records are prime targets. Globally there is a rising threat landscape and UK business is no exception.

Employee data can include sensitive information such as ethnicity, family, and health, alongside bank, salary and pension details. Anyone can be at risk from a data breach that exposes this sensitive data and a breach can have significant legal and financial consequences, including substantial fines. To avoid or at least mitigate these consequences a business should adopt proactive cybersecurity measures.

One of the most crucial aspects of protecting employee data is through adherence to the law, namely the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK’s implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). UK GDPR imposes data protection obligations on organisations and failing to adequately protect employee data can result in financial penalties.