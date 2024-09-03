You might also like

HR software solutions, also referred to as Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) or Human Capital Management (HCM) software, have proven to be game changers for many organisations. They offer a wide range of benefits that can significantly impact an organisation's HR processes and overall business operations. Here are just some of the many ways HR software can be a game changer.

Efficiency: HR software automates many time-consuming and repetitive tasks such as payroll processing, employee recruitment and onboarding, and benefits administration. This frees up HR professionals to focus on more strategic and value-added activities.

Data Management: HR software centralises employee data providing a ‘single source of truth’, making it easier to access and manage key information. This also reduces the risk of data errors from holding data across multiple systems and ensures that all HR related information is up-to-date, accurate and readily accessible.

Recruitment and Onboarding: HR software solutions may also include applicant tracking and onboarding modules that automate and streamline recruitment and new starter processes. This delivers a one stop approach for HR teams to source, screen, and onboard new talent more efficiently.

Compliance and Reporting: HR software can help organisations ensure compliance with legislation and, as with Frontier Software’s ichris HCM, may include a reporting tool to generate reports for internal stakeholders and returns for third parties, such as HMRC and pension providers.

Employee Self-Service: Typically, HR software offers a self-service portal where employees can access their own information, request leave, view payslips and update personal details. Self-service is a key aspect of an HR software solution that can greatly reduce the administrative burden on HR teams. Furthermore, self-service apps have extended the ease of use and convenience expected in today’s Smartphone society.