As the UK navigates the road map out of lockdown, the workplace is at a crossroads. For many organisations, the decision on which direction to take has been made easier by the digital working revolution that gained ground during the pandemic.

Now is the perfect time to accelerate use of technology for Human Capital Management and drive success or face a slow decline in employee engagement and well-being through ineffective training, development and performance management.

2020 was a time of massive uncertainty but it also presented massive opportunities. Our hand may have been forced, but changes to the working landscape gave organisations the chance to work differently and experiment with work practices that would be considered too big a risk at any other time. It was a year that accelerated digital transformation projects and highlighted the need for more fluid ways of working. Making the right moves now could see your organisation emerge in 2021 more agile and better equipped than ever before. To ensure success, battle lines are being drawn to attract appropriately skilled talent, engage existing teams and maintain productivity. Deploying the best technology is a key to being battle ready.

Virtual is now the norm; yet the impact of Covid-19 combined with global movements for equality and diversity mean the pace of change feels relentless and, to meet the needs of the post pandemic workforce, HR is being reinvented. What would have taken years to achieve has happened in a few short months. Organisations should look closely at recruitment, onboarding, talent management and employee retention programmes to ensure they keep pace, make effective use of technology and send a consistent message to both existing and potential employees.

The web, social media, networking, mobile devices and software tools will all have a role to play in developing the talent pool and building a more diverse team in the future. In addition to reaching out to attract new candidates, HR should review existing skill sets and ensure re-skilling and up-skilling of existing teams where required. Take a step up with learning and development and demonstrate commitment to employee growth and well-being. Invest in technology that can be used to recruit the best candidates and manage existing skills; harness the power of a trained, well equipped and engaged workforce.

One certainty of the coming months is that HR’s role will become more complex as managers strive to align a people strategy with constantly evolving global events and changing priorities. With the right people and technology in place, organisations can rise to the challenge and be back on the road to success in 2021 and beyond.

Human Capital Management Software developed by Frontier Software delivers an integrated approach to recruitment, onboarding, performance management and reporting from a single database. Use proven technology to deliver efficiencies and benefit from reduced workforce administration and improved productivity.

Find out more