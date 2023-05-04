More from Quinyx

Deskless workers often have limited time off, impacting on their personal lives – our data shows that around 40% of frontline staff have missed out on holiday trips due to inflexible work schedules. Yet it doesn’t have to be this way; there are numerous ways to help employees achieve a better work-life balance without affecting business performance, as long as policies are properly implemented and planned for.
Flexibility around medical appointments; extended leave or job-sharing to enable workers to take a break from work or reduce their hours temporarily; the ability to request a mental health day without awkwardness or embarrassment; even sabbaticals – they all allow workers to get the break they need without sacrificing job security. It’s also worth keeping front of mind that any increase in flex is likely to improve productivity, engagement and retention, while reducing absenteeism and staff turnover – so just as beneficial for employers as employees, in other words.