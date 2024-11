Connected recruitment that leverages technology and flexibility of platforms provides the ability to scale and grow with your business goals. In this insight, we breakdown the power of connected recruitment technology.

Often when implementing recruitment technology, joined-up recruitment is not at the forefront of the decision making process, sometimes an afterthought which can be costly and difficult to change.

Anyone in a Talent Acquisition (TA), Recruitment or an HR role will know, the Recruitment and HR tech market has evolved and consolidated over recent years. Modern ATS & E-recruitment solutions efficiently handle recruitment from job requisition all the way to onboarding with functionally rich software. Meanwhile many HR software vendors have sought to expand their product breadth by offering basic recruitment capabilities.

Evaluating Recruitment Technologies

When evaluating what systems are required for the evolving needs of TA, Recruitment & HR functions, there are key questions that should be discussed:

Does the solution suit the expected growth of your business? Think about a 3-5 year growth plan.

Will the solution help to attract and retain the best talent and address any skills shortages?

Do you know what are your biggest recruitment challenges?

Does the solution have the features to address your recruitment challenges fully?

What integrations might you require? Can these readily be supported? Integrations typically required in the full recruitment workflow can include video interviewing, psychometric testing, accessibility support, background checking & pre-employment screening, assessment testing and job multi-posting services.

What are the benefits of connected a recruitment technology stack?

You may not be ready for a host of integrated technology as you first implement or replace a recruitment platform. However, due diligence in the early stages is highly recommended. Interconnected technology provides a seamless candidate experience, streamlines the end-to-end process and eliminates manual interaction and errors.

Investigate vendors that say they can offer everything directly to ensure the offering matches what you are looking for. What is more realistic is a recruitment platform that offers a RESTful API and can create integrations to interconnect technology working with output and input of data to connect the tools you use every day to your talent acquisition/ATS platform.

Leveraging recruitment technology can elevate your recruitment strategy to impact how you acquire and retain top talent. Considering the pace of technological innovation in the recruitment industry, evaluating your current and potential recruitment stack technologies is recommended.

