Top ten in-house recruitment challenges?

If you are yet to get your copy of the 6th Annual UK Candidate Attraction Report you are missing out on key insights following the survey of over 700 recruiters (84% in-house, 16% agency) to determine the candidate sourcing channels and recruitment marketing techniques that deliver the best results.

The report analyses the relevant strengths, weaknesses and usage of core recruitment sourcing channels. In particular, we compare the experience of recruiters within different industries and company sizes.

Each industry surveyed faces its own challenges but many are common across sectors. This insight shares the summary of key insights, along with the corresponding pages from the full report which is now available for download free of charge:

Do they sound familiar?

1. Candidate scarcity remains the #1 challenge. For the sixth year running, candidate scarcity was identified as the number one challenge, rising back to pre-pandemic levels and affecting 70% of organisations. (see page 18)

2. Upskilling employees to solve the skills gap. Upskilling your current employees to fill those hard-to-fill roles is the top choice for plugging the skills gap for 71% of in-house recruitment teams. (see page 19)

3. Increased hiring across the board. Over 80% of organisations surveyed expect increased hiring levels in 2022. This was seen across all industries with Science/Pharma and Hospitality seeing the highest levels. (see page 20)

4. Recruitment budgets up...but not enough? Only 47% of respondents claim they have an increased recruitment marketing budget for 2022 - which is at odds with the expected increase in hiring. Disappointingly, recruiters are expected to be able to do more with less. (see page 21)

5. Pandemic aftershock ripples through recruitment. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on many industries, most notably Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism. However, Health & Social Care continues to see an improvement in candidate perception as a desirable career choice. (see page 22)

6. Measuring channel success is critical. Across all channels, those organisations who regularly measure channel performance, see the best results, but some channels are more measured than others. (see pages 25 & 26)

7. Indeed dominates the Job Aggregators. When it comes to jobs search engines, Indeed is the clear number one choice but results are mixed and it can’t be relied on for all skill levels. Other aggregators appear to be losing ground. (see pages 27 & 66)

8. It pays to advertise your salaries. Across most candidate sourcing channels it appears that advertising your salaries may improve both the quantity and quality of candidates that apply. (see page 28)

9. Diversity and Inclusion a key priority. Diversity and Inclusion is a key recruitment challenge in many industries, most notably in Accountancy / Banking / Finance and Government, and for larger organisations in particular. (see page 23)

10. Candidate-centric careers site content is critical. Organisations that rate their careers site highly for attracting good numbers of quality candidates have invested in candidate-centric content.. (see page 33)

The annual report is over 80 pages of insight to act as a key resource for your recruitment strategy. It aims to discover how both agency and in-house recruiters attract talent and which promotional activities, channels and sources are helping to fill their roles.

Get your free copy