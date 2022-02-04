Recruitment and Talent teams are feeling the pressure right now. However, it is possible to alleviate some pinch points if we can discover how to be better at what we do, smarter in how we work, and learn lessons from others.

In this insight, we share lessons from Wren Kitchens and how they introduced a revised direct recruitment model adapted to business needs to deliver impressive results.

Recruitment challenges addressed

The need to fill key vacancies as demand for Wren’s kitchens reached levels never seen before

Deliver high volume recruitment with minimal agency spend

Improve efficiency across the recruitment process, especially around offer to acceptance.

Leading the way

Wren Kitchens, the UK’s No.1 kitchen retailer, is a passionate family-owned British manufacturer and retailer of fitted kitchens. Since their launch in 2009, their goal has been to be number one in all aspects of their business and the markets they operate, relentlessly pursuing excellence and growth. They have 8,500 employees in both UK and USA.

Recruitment has ramped up due to the success of the business and its US expansion. Further growth is also on the horizon. Supporting Wren’s goal to pursue growth requires passionate, talented people to join their team, so managing recruitment effectively across the company is vital.

Wren worked to put the candidate first and deliver a seamless candidate experience at every stage when searching and applying for roles.

They tackled challenges head-on, understood recruitment activity and reviewed the needs of each business area, implementing an Applicant Tracking System and introducing a new way of working.

Results achieved

Wren improved efficiency across the entire recruitment process. The average time to hire fell to 27 days across all departments, including an Offer to Acceptance ratio of 99%. In addition, Wren now tracks Time to Hire for each department, allowing swift identification of any business areas that need improvement.

The need to recruit a high volume of new starters across all business areas with minimal agency spend effort was achieved. As a result, the cost per hire across all business areas was just £228.36.

The business has incorporated a D&I strategy, and the recruitment team supports this by automatically and securely gathering data during the recruitment process. Dashboards are set up to monitor KPIs and report on the impact of key metrics such as diverse candidates ratio, conversion ratios and diverse candidates to offer. Importantly, Wren can fully control that only the right, authorised users can access any sensitive personal information.

Built a talent pool of over 150,000 candidates engaged with the Wren brand.

96% of hires are now sourced directly.

As well as embracing the self-service features you’d expect from a modern ATS, like intelligent, automated job alerts and interview scheduling, Wren are nurturing talent relationships and empowering hiring managers with functionality for improved visibility and engagement.

This is just a snapshot of their results and you can download the full case study – for free - that covers:

How they achieved these results

Delivering a record-breaking recruitment and retention programme

Improved candidate comms

Improved collaboration with hiring managers

A redesigned onboarding process

