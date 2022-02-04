Results achieved
Wren improved efficiency across the entire recruitment process. The average time to hire fell to 27 days across all departments, including an Offer to Acceptance ratio of 99%. In addition, Wren now tracks Time to Hire for each department, allowing swift identification of any business areas that need improvement.
The need to recruit a high volume of new starters across all business areas with minimal agency spend effort was achieved. As a result, the cost per hire across all business areas was just £228.36.
The business has incorporated a D&I strategy, and the recruitment team supports this by automatically and securely gathering data during the recruitment process. Dashboards are set up to monitor KPIs and report on the impact of key metrics such as diverse candidates ratio, conversion ratios and diverse candidates to offer. Importantly, Wren can fully control that only the right, authorised users can access any sensitive personal information.
Built a talent pool of over 150,000 candidates engaged with the Wren brand.
96% of hires are now sourced directly.
As well as embracing the self-service features you’d expect from a modern ATS, like intelligent, automated job alerts and interview scheduling, Wren are nurturing talent relationships and empowering hiring managers with functionality for improved visibility and engagement.
