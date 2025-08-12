More from Employment Hero

By Kevin Fitzgerald, UK Managing Director, Employment Hero.

You can’t escape AI right now. Daily headlines with warnings about job losses, existential risks and a world where machines outsmart humans. It’s no wonder people are anxious. And if you’re in HR, that anxiety is landing squarely at your door.

AI is one of the biggest challenges facing HR leaders today - not just because the tech is complex, but because it touches something deeply human: how we work, communicate and grow. It's not just another new tool. It’s a fundamental shift in how work gets done. That means HR isn’t just part of the AI conversation, it is the conversation.

According to our latest research in our Work That Works report, most companies are stuck in a cycle with only just over half of business leaders saying they're satisfied with their team's tech expertise.

We chase productivity, but burnout is rising. We invest in tech, but adoption is patchy. AI is the one thing that could genuinely help, but is often trapped in a silo, rolled out from the top without real buy-in.

That’s the crux of it. HR has the clearest view of how work actually happens - the people, the processes, the pain points. If AI is going to work, it has to start there. Successful AI implementation must reaffirm human purpose, not diminish it. It should inspire employees to ask better questions, challenge assumptions and focus on high-impact work.

The Work That Works report also reveals just how wide the gap is. AI is the number one concern for business leaders today, ranking ahead of inflation, recruitment and even the cost-of-living crisis.

But when we asked employees what actually drives productivity in their roles, AI ranked bottom. That’s a massive disconnect and it shows the problem isn’t AI itself, but how it’s being rolled out.

I believe the only way AI will succeed is if we let HR take the reins and bring people along for the journey.

Why HR holds the key to AI success

HR sets the tone for how work gets done. You manage the policies, the systems, the training, the onboarding and the culture. You know how teams feel, where the friction lies and how tools actually get used day to day.

The best businesses aren’t waiting for AI readiness. They’re building AI into the DNA of how they operate - and they’re starting with HR.

Our research shows that businesses that haven’t adopted AI properly are seeing productivity halved compared to those that have. That’s a massive impact. But this isn’t just about tools, it’s about the right strategy.

Right now, there’s an AI advantage gap inside UK small businesses. We assume Gen Z are digital natives, but the reality is this is not an accurate picture. 72% of bosses use AI at work compared to just 32% of entry-level employees. That gap is killing productivity. AI only works when it’s democratised - when everyone is trained, supported and brought along for the ride.

Here’s the proof: employees who feel left out of their company’s AI strategy report a 50% drop in productivity. Not because they’re anti-AI, but because no one’s explained how it fits into their work.

But when AI is done right, the impact is overwhelmingly positive. 62% agree they are less overwhelmed by work and 66% say their quality of work is better. These are the outcomes every business wants and HR, more than any other team, has the power to deliver them.

How HR can close the AI advantage gap

This is your moment. HR has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the future of work. Not through another round of wellness webinars, but by embedding the systems and support teams need to use AI well. Here’s how to start:

1. Bring people along for the journey

AI doesn’t need to be scary, but right now, it often is. That’s because most employees aren’t getting any real explanation. AI just appears, buried in tools or whispered about in leadership meetings. Start with the ‘why’. Show how AI reduces stress, lightens admin and frees people to focus on the work that matters. Involve teams early, build trust and make sure they see themselves in the plan. Encourage your team to try new tools and see what works best. This is the culture we have at Employment Hero and it really has helped build confidence.

2. Invest in training

Access means nothing without confidence. That’s why at Employment Hero, every employee completes mandatory AI training. But it’s not just “how to use ChatGPT.” It’s how to apply AI to real work: summarising meetings, solving tasks, streamlining admin. The goal isn’t perfection -it’s confidence. Make training practical, inclusive and ongoing. Everyone should feel like they belong in the AI future, not like they’re being left behind.

3. Make it transparent

The biggest mistake businesses make is treating AI like a management-only tool. That breeds fear, confusion and distrust. Employees shouldn’t be guessing what tools are in play, how they’re used, or whether their jobs are quietly being reshaped behind the scenes. Be open about your AI strategy. When people feel informed, they feel empowered - and that’s when real adoption happens.

Establishing an AI policy early on also presents an opportunity to set clear standards and educate your team on data use and privacy, helping transform AI from something employees might hide out of fear of ‘cheating,’ into a celebrated tool, openly embraced and accessed through company-managed accounts rather than a fragmented free-for-all.

If you’re an HR leader reading this, know that the future of AI at work doesn’t sit with IT - it sits with you. You have the influence, the insight and the infrastructure to make it a success. This is your time. Let’s fix work from the inside out. In the end, AI success depends as much on how we support, educate and empower our business as on the tools themselves. Because at its heart, I believe that AI is a people thing as much as a tech thing.

