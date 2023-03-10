More from Eploy

By testing the various combinations of careers site content, we were able to identify the optimal content - the content which is used on the best-performing careers sites, shown in the image.
The clear connecting feature of these content types is that they are designed to be valuable and useful for the candidate throughout their evaluation process, from first enticing them to apply, right through the application and assessment stages.
In general, we report a moderate increase in the use of many of the candidate-centric content types, for example:
Career Pathways 29% (22%, 2021)
How the Recruitment Process Works 34% (30%, 2021)
Hopefully, this trend will continue.
The full 80-page report is now available for download free of charge - access here. You can read the full section on Careers/websites, pages 28-33. This is just one of the many sections of the report that provides excellent insight into the challenges and ways of working across sectors, providing a valuable guide to candidate attraction in the UK.
