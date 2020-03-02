More Insights on This Topic

2. Launch targeted upskilling programs and new ways of learning
Once you have your teams’ skillsets pinpointed, you can start putting in place your learning plans to bridge potential gaps. How you train your teams is up to you and you should collaborate with managers to find what will work best for each team also depending on the size of your company.
You can develop an internal Academy for instance with online courses, invite speakers on different topics, gamify learning with internal challenges or business games etc. You can make your own tailored training solutions or choose from the many off-the-shelf solutions that exist on the market.
3. Establish a learning culture
As mentioned above, professional development is a priority for workers nowadays. Chances are many of your current colleagues are already willing to learn. This is an opportunity for the company to develop and advertise a learning culture to boost participation and motivation.
Think long term. Developing talent could become a main advantage your company offers to stay attractive throughout the years and for all generations. Promoting a learning culture starts with leadership teams and putting in place the right incentives to motivate employees to learn.
HR’s role is of course crucial in establishing this culture of learning and upskilling through active communication and education with employees and managers and putting in place the right processes.
What internal mobility processes do you have in place? Or are you planning to implement an internal mobility strategy?
Our ebook covers the 10 essentials to implementing a successful Talent Mobility program to help you hire your next talent…internally!
Download the ebook