After the release of Sage’s latest annual research report, ‘The changing face of HR in 2024’, the question on our minds was, does HR need to get better at its own PR? So, we thought we would share our findings.

Here’s our take on what they discovered with insight from Sage’s Jessica Fuhl - author of the report.

Does HR need to get better at its own PR?

A whopping 92% of c-suite execs believe a major challenge facing HR teams’ success is the perceived value of their worth in the organisation.

Rather more telling is the fact that 90% of HR leaders agree.

Our partners at Sage have published the findings of their latest annual research report, ‘The changing face of HR in 2024’.

Over 1,000 HR leaders and c-suite executives from small and medium sized businesses across the globe spoke to Sage candidly about their concerns and hopes for the future. The research covers thoughts on the state of HR today, what the future holds, and solving HR challenges.

Here’s our take on what they discovered with insight from Sage’s Jessica Fuhl - author of the report.

A problem of perception

Does HR need to get better at its own PR? That was a question that emerged as we pored over the findings of our ‘Changing face of HR’ research report.

There was a series of data points that made us question this. Worryingly, Sage’s research revealed that 63% of c-suite leaders admit to still seeing HR’s role as administrative. This is frustrating, but also unsurprising considering almost three quarters of HR leaders also admit that their HR team still focusses primarily on processes.

Many business leaders also reported that they don’t expect HR to play a leading role across key areas that would traditionally sit in their wheelhouse, such as workforce planning and company culture, and HR leaders say they believe as little as 39% of employees know what they do.

Time for a re-brand?

Despite this perception, there is widespread consensus in the HR community and amongst the c-suite that the days of HR being seen as merely an admin function should be long gone by now.

75% of HR leaders believe the term ‘Human Resources’ is outdated and an even higher 85% of the c-suite agree.

Daphne Logan, Senior VP People and Culture at Start Early, explains: “I’ve shifted from ‘Human Resources’. I use ‘People and Culture’ now because that is a truer description of who we are and our work.”

Many HR leaders have already moved on from regarding their people simply as a resource or ‘human capital’, and more as individuals with their own values, challenges and gifts.

A great story to tell

HR has a great story to tell, and in the last few years HR teams have had to make huge strides forward in new ways of working. As a result, over 80% of HR leaders and the c-suite believe that HR today is organised for speed, agility and adaptability, and over 90% of HR leaders and the c-suite believe that the experience HR leaders have makes them the perfect candidate to be future CEOs.

Moreover, more than 80% of business leaders said that employee experiences and satisfaction will become even more of a focus for HR leaders as the HR function moves away from admin towards a more strategic and people-focussed role.

Demonstrate your worth

We are at a pivotal crossroads in the HR world today. HR leaders have successfully navigated their organisations through choppy times. In the last few years, they have experienced more change than in the entire preceding decade and they have learnt from that change.

Now is the time for HR leaders to seize on that and build on their successes.

With HR automation, sophisticated people analytics and the capability to offer differentiated employee experiences, they can have the time and the data they need in order to truly demonstrate how their work directly impacts their business’s future. There is no better PR than that.

Support in adopting the right software to help HR, and organisations, to thrive

At Phase 3, we are proud to partner with Sage to support our clients in planning and executing their new finance, HR and payroll systems.

Specialising in Sage Intacct and Sage People, we help organisations to adopt best-in-class software designed to meet the evolving challenges that businesses face today.

On the market for new business software? Then speak to Phase 3 first and learn how we can help you plan, identify and onboard the right technology for your growing organisation.

Contact us