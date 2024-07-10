You might also like

As companies navigate evolving work environments, employee engagement is more and more reliant on technology tools - from collaboration tools to gamification strategies, digital solutions offer almost endless possibilities for improving employee satisfaction, increasing productivity and overall organisational performance.

In this Q&A with Sabina Molka, Director People Engagement & Development at DocuWare, Sabina investigates the intersection of technology and employee engagement, uncovering insights and strategies for leveraging digital tools that HR professionals should use to build deeper connections and keep their workforce moving towards collective success now and in years to come.

Hi Sabina! Firstly, what exactly is employee engagement, and why is it crucial?

Employee engagement includes the emotional attachment, motivation and commitment employees have both toward their work and larger company goals. Engaged employees are far more productive, creative and loyal which of course, directly impacts organisational success and productivity. Beyond mere daily task completion, engagement signifies a deeper connection with a company's mission, vision and values, driving individuals to carry out their roles to their full potential.

How can companies contribute to fostering higher levels of employee engagement?

Companies have traditionally promoted high employee engagement by offering opportunities for mentoring, continuing education, employee surveys and policies promoting work-life balance. When personal career and life goals align with a company's culture and vision, engagement tends to be highest, enabling employees to contribute meaningfully to a company's success. While nurturing a supportive and inclusive work environment allows employees to feel valued and invested in their roles, today’s employees need more than that

What role does technology play in boosting employee engagement?

Technology plays a significant role in boosting employee engagement. In today’s world, we have “digital’ employees, so it is important to build a resilient technology foundation that supports the hybrid work environment offered by most enterprises today. It is more important than ever to foster engagement by ensuring people to people connections are strong, even when not in the same physical workspace. Providing the right digital tools, for employees to collaborate seamlessly, access resources efficiently and work flexibly, will ultimately enhance their engagement and satisfaction at work and strongly influence positive business results