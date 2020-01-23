Be the first to comment.

According to CV-Library’s latest research, over half (54.5%) of organisations are planning to increase their level of recruitment in 2020. At the same time, 84.2% say that a lack of relevant candidates is impacting their hiring efforts right now.

Unemployment is at an all-time low and this means less people are proactively looking for a new job. So, how can you ensure you stand out from the competition and attract the best individuals to your vacancies? Below, we give some top tips for boosting your hiring efforts in 2020.

Focus on the candidate experience

Candidates still hold the power in the current market; it’s as simple as that. In fact, a staggering 73.2% of employers feel there’s more pressure to focus on candidate experience when hiring.

And there’s good reason to believe this. In fact, our research shows that 70% of candidates will reject a job offer if they have a bad hiring experience.

With this in mind, have a look at your entire recruitment process from start to finish and see how you can improve it in 2020. From your application forms and interview process, to how well you’re communicating with candidates; these can all impact someone’s decision to apply and/or accept your offer.

Invest in the right tools

What tools do you use when recruiting? According to our research, three-quarters (73.5%) of companies say that job boards are their main source of talent; followed by social media (10.6%) and recruitment agencies (8.8%).

Whatever platforms you’re investing in, it’s important to ensure they’re working for your company. For example, are they driving the best quality candidates? Are they introducing new features that help your brand stand out? Speak to your suppliers and see.

Alongside this, it’s good practise to keep on top of the latest technology in market.

Prioritise quality over quantity

Interestingly, our research shows that 92.6% of companies believe that quality of candidates will be more important than quantity in 2020. At the same time, 83.9% say that quality of hire is most important when measuring the success of their recruitment process.

This is definitely the right approach to take. Especially as 48.2% admit that they’ve settled on a candidate because there was no-one else available; with 74.1% stating that this wasn’t a good decision.

So how can you prioritise quality over quantity? Well, stop measuring the success of your recruitment on the amount of applications you’re receiving. Be patient and take the time to be proactive in order to source top quality candidates.

Make the best hires this year

