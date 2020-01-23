Be the first to comment.

With this in mind, have a look at your entire recruitment process from start to finish and see how you can improve it in 2020. From your application forms and interview process, to how well you’re communicating with candidates; these can all impact someone’s decision to apply and/or accept your offer.
Invest in the right tools
What tools do you use when recruiting? According to our research, three-quarters (73.5%) of companies say that job boards are their main source of talent; followed by social media (10.6%) and recruitment agencies (8.8%).
Whatever platforms you’re investing in, it’s important to ensure they’re working for your company. For example, are they driving the best quality candidates? Are they introducing new features that help your brand stand out? Speak to your suppliers and see.
Alongside this, it’s good practise to keep on top of the latest technology in market.
Prioritise quality over quantity
Interestingly, our research shows that 92.6% of companies believe that quality of candidates will be more important than quantity in 2020. At the same time, 83.9% say that quality of hire is most important when measuring the success of their recruitment process.
This is definitely the right approach to take. Especially as 48.2% admit that they’ve settled on a candidate because there was no-one else available; with 74.1% stating that this wasn’t a good decision.
So how can you prioritise quality over quantity? Well, stop measuring the success of your recruitment on the amount of applications you’re receiving. Be patient and take the time to be proactive in order to source top quality candidates.
