More from Crown Workforce Management Systems

From a Workforce Management perspective, in the never normal it’s vital that organisations still plan for the future; however, they need to do this in conjunction with the ability to respond with speed and dexterity to evolving and changing circumstances. This might include:
A core roster that supports flexible and adaptive shift working
A range of different rosters and working patterns that can be deployed to meet specific scenarios – i.e., an approach to delivering a resilient service in the face of substantial abstractions from the workforce
Contractual arrangements to allow this agile response to changing circumstances
A truly dynamic WFM system that supports effective, agile working processes and allows both longer term and extremely short-term changes to working arrangements
In our environment of work and people this is what we refer to as the Workforce Planning and Management cycle… it encompasses longer-term strategic planning, shorter-term/on the day change and ongoing analysis… it’s an ongoing journey; a cycle of continuous improvement and we can help you wherever you are on your journey.
Workforce planning and management is a virtuous circle. In this new VUCA world of work, businesses need to stay on top of their workforce activity to remain productive and effective…
Smart businesses must look at how they manage their workforces in a smarter way. It requires continuous attention and focus, supported by business systems that provide accurate, insightful information, ensuring their workforces are working to its optimum potential, benefitting both the business and its people.
