New podcast | The future of flexible working beyond the 4-day week

The future of flexible working beyond the 4-day week
On this week's episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, Head of Content and host Kieran Howells sits down with Neville Henderson, Senior Consultant at Crown Workforce Management, to discuss the complexities of the four-day working week, how to create a sustainable working structure that balances your needs along with your people's, and why the latest developments in working structures may not actually work for the majority of businesses.

Tune in as Henderson shares exclusive insights, honed from his decades of experience in the space. 

About Crown Workforce Management Systems

The UK's leading supplier of Workforce Management solutions for medium-to-large organisations in both private and public sectors. We offer HR, Time and Attendance, Scheduling/Rostering and Workforce Analytics software, enabling clients to identify areas for improvement including enhanced service levels, reduced labour costs and success in the marketplace.

