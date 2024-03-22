In this exclusive video, Head of Content Kieran Howells sits down with a man who is no stranger to giving incredible insight to HR Grapevine, Luke Hicks.

Hicks is Regional Sales Director at Cornerstone, and as such he has hard-honed insight from the businesses he's worked with for many years, on the state of the market and key innovations that are taking place.

Together, the pair extend the conversation that took place in the first video in our series, but instead focus on the mid-to-large talent market, and the fundamentals of both engaging, upskilling and retaining those key proffessionals at the heart of our businesses.

Hicks delivers vital insight into why organisations shuld be taking a leaf from how we as consumers experience content, and bringing that into their perspective of workplace content.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

