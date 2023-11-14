According to recent research from Cornerstone, we are witnessing a global digital skills crisis.

30% of CEOs think their workforce is ready with the right skills, 72% of CEOs see upskilling the company workforce as a high priority area, and 63% of the world’s youth lack digital skills1.

With this in mind, we sat down with Mike Bollinger, Global VP at Cornerstone, to discuss their recent Talent Health Index report, delving into detail on the 5 key takeaways from the report, and how it can help towards a healthier talent program.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

Learn more at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/

1https://skillsclock.io/

Talent Health Index | Self-assessment