We recently visited Connect Live in London on October 2nd at Stamford Bridge, London and sat down with Dominic Holmes, Principal Consultant at Cornerstone, to discuss their recent Talent Health Index report, and answer the following questions:

What are the main obstacles organisations face in talent management, and how do these challenges impact their ability to achieve business goals?

What factors contribute to the 'confidence gap', relating to cultiating future workforce skills, and what strategies can talent leaders use to address it?

What are the key features of a more comprehensive approach to talent development, and how can organisations transition to it seamlessly?

What are the seven aspects the 'Talent Health Self-assessment' evaluates in a talent program, and how can the insights improve talent management strategy?

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

Learn more at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/

Talent Health Index | Self-assessment