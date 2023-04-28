Joining up your talent strategy

On this week's edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, Head of Content and host Kieran Howells sits down with an expert who fundamentally understands the shifting face of the talent market after decades in the industry, Dominic Holmes, Principal, Strategy & Value at Cornerstone.

The pair to talk about the current state of the talent market, the key emerging trends we're seeing in the space, and the complexities of what talent now expects from its prospective employers. We hope you enjoy.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone makes adaptive HR software designed to unite people, teams, technology and business on a shared path to success. Developed for the modern work environment, Cornerstone’s system of work transforms how customers manage and grow their workforces with a unified and holistic approach to talent that improves workforce agility and inspires resilience, growth and success for all.

The first skills-powered, AI-driven, experiential HR system designed for the new way we work, Cornerstone helps organisations modernise their L&D experience, deliver the most relevant learning content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their organisations.