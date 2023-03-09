More from Acteon

A successful campaign message has certain characteristics. It needs to be:
Relevant – if it’s easier for the audience to make connections and understand why it matters, they are more likely to be responsive.
Straightforward – don’t ask people to decode what the message is about. You’re more likely to lose people’s attention if the message isn’t clear.
Beneficial – always let people know what’s in it for them in some way. Go back to your audience insights to tap into what’s meaningful for them.
Action-oriented – make sure there’s a clear call to action – you don’t want to leave people thinking ‘that was nice’, then forget it happened.
At the heart of the campaign needs to be an attention-grabbing creative ‘splash’.
Tapping into human emotions is the most effective way to gain attention. The emotion could be humour, surprise, curiosity, excitement, pride, admiration or desire. Or it could even be a ‘negative’ emotion such as sadness, fear or even irritation.
Try to think broadly when it comes to selecting your channels.
Make use of your audience profiling (point 2), thinking about how people consume content and what their day looks like. Where can you put messages in their environment, where they’re most likely to be seen and responded to? Don’t expect people to find you! Put your message in the places where your audience is already hanging out.
Set up evaluative measures against your objectives, and monitor those while the campaign is running – for example, look at the performance of different channels – which ones are working best for you?
Try running some experiments and A/B tests, such as running two different messages through the same channel so you can see which one gets a better response then focus more effort on that channel.
So getting your internal messaging heard does have a lot in common with selling sausage rolls! Start with a clear objective and by gaining some valuable insights into your audience and their behaviour. Next create a strong message and memorable creative that taps into human emotions, and then push this out through different channels making use of the audience insights. As the campaign runs, measure and evaluate what is working and make improvements as you go.
Then go and reward yourself with a tasty vegan sausage roll for lunch.
