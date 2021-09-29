How to retain your employees in the era of the Great Resignation

HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Great Res­ig­na­tion is upon us, and it’s unlike­ly that any organ­i­sa­tion will come out the oth­er end com­plete­ly unscathed.

As peo­ple every­where begin to gain more con­fi­dence in a sta­bi­liz­ing job mar­ket, res­ig­na­tion notices are begin­ning to flood employer’s inbox­es. Our recent research indi­cat­ed that as many as 50% of peo­ple are cur­rent­ly con­sid­er­ing look­ing for a new job, and with job vacan­cies reach­ing a 20-year high, this is now start­ing to trans­late into move­ment in the mar­ket. So if you’re find­ing that ris­ing attri­tion is creep­ing up your pri­or­i­ty list, you’re not alone!

Whilst there are a num­ber of mar­ket forces dri­ving this, chief amongst this has been the fun­da­men­tal shift in employ­ee expe­ri­ence that many of us have been through, and the many and var­ied approach­es to hybrid work­ing now being unveiled. We know from our own research that employ­ees vary great­ly in terms of what they believe the best remote/office work­ing bal­ance is, and strik­ing this bal­ance in pol­i­cy terms is real­ly difficult.

The solu­tion to this (and we believe the secret tool in the reten­tion race) is empow­er­ment. Cre­at­ing an organ­i­sa­tion­al cul­ture where indi­vid­u­als are empow­ered to deliv­er out­comes by doing tasks wher­ev­er and when­ev­er will deliv­er the best out­come. We believe that employ­ers who can achieve this stand to be well posi­tioned to prof­it from improved pro­duc­tiv­i­ty and retention.

To many of us, this might seem dif­fi­cult, but actu­al­ly the steps to achiev­ing it are rel­a­tive­ly well known – and it all starts with mod­ern per­for­mance management.

Every­body wants to feel like they’re being heard, respect­ed and val­ued by their organ­i­sa­tion. But some­times people’s voic­es get lost in a team sit­u­a­tion, their hard work goes unno­ticed by a busy man­ag­er and they can begin to feel unmo­ti­vat­ed and dis­en­gaged with their job. A 2019 arti­cle by ‘The Resource’ stat­ed ‘…a recent poll of work­ers through­out the U.S. and Cana­da indi­cat­ed that over 60% of the respon­dents agreed that their biggest prob­lem at work was lead­ers mak­ing deci­sions with­out seek­ing input.’

This sit­u­a­tion may have been ampli­fied when more and more peo­ple began work­ing from home, mak­ing them less vis­i­ble to man­agers, sim­ply anoth­er face in a box dur­ing team video calls, or the occa­sion­al email here and there.

For those organ­i­sa­tions still using the once a year annu­al appraisal method to track per­for­mance, these issues are like­ly to go unno­ticed, get worse and ulti­mate­ly result in employ­ees leaving.

So how do you tack­le these prob­lems using good per­for­mance management?

Reg­u­lar check-ins

By ensur­ing all man­agers speak to each mem­ber of their team on a reg­u­lar basis, for exam­ple once a month, issues can be spot­ted, con­cerns nul­li­fied, and peo­ple feel heard. With­out time set aside specif­i­cal­ly for employ­ees to have mean­ing­ful con­ver­sa­tions with their man­agers, many will keep their prob­lems to them­selves, rather than ask­ing for time to address the issue.

By open­ing com­mu­ni­ca­tion and solv­ing prob­lems at ear­ly stages, staff who may have left due to ongo­ing prob­lems not being resolved, now have a reg­u­lar oppor­tu­ni­ty to speak out and be heard by their manager.

Short term goal setting

Set­ting objec­tives once a year and then expect­ing staff to stay engaged and enthu­si­as­tic about them is a lit­tle unre­al­is­tic. Most of the time staff will for­get what their objec­tives were, get dis­tract­ed by oth­er projects, or some­times their objec­tives will become irrel­e­vant over the course of a year due to shift­ing com­pa­ny priorities.

By set­ting staff short­er term goals that can be met in months or weeks, they have some­thing clear to work towards, progress can be tracked bet­ter, and goals can be changed to bet­ter fit the pri­or­i­ties of their team / organ­i­sa­tion at that time.

Open com­mu­ni­ca­tion between staff

Encour­ag­ing feed­back between col­leagues can be great for engage­ment. Receiv­ing pos­i­tive feed­back for a job well done from a co-work­er makes peo­ple feel appre­ci­at­ed. And allow­ing con­struc­tive feed­back to be giv­en in real time (rather than months after the fact) means that employ­ees can improve on work and devel­op with­in their role.

This is best done on a per­for­mance man­age­ment plat­form which allows staff to quick­ly give, receive and request feed­back from oth­er mem­bers of their organisation.

Tools to track staff wellbeing

We all know the impor­tance of men­tal well­be­ing, a per­son who is unhap­py, stressed, unmo­ti­vat­ed etc. is more like­ly to be look­ing to leave than a hap­py work­er. As well as hav­ing reg­u­lar check-ins with man­agers, one way of mon­i­tor­ing staff well­be­ing is to imple­ment a ‘mood track­er’. These are mul­ti­ple choice sur­vey plat­forms that staff can answer anony­mous­ly once every month or so.

These can include ques­tions such as, ‘How engaged do you feel with your work at the moment’ or, ‘Does your work give you a sense of purpose?’

Whilst this will not give you an indi­ca­tion of in individual’s well­be­ing, it can give HR staff an over­all view of moti­va­tion and morale in the com­pa­ny as a whole. If this starts to look bad, it may be time to take action to boost these things.

Con­clu­sion

We’re not say­ing good per­for­mance man­age­ment is a mir­a­cle fix for the Great Res­ig­na­tion, but by encour­ag­ing reg­u­lar mean­ing­ful con­ver­sa­tions, improv­ing com­mu­ni­ca­tion between co-work­ers, increas­ing engage­ment and putting more focus on staff well­be­ing, we believe you will be in the best posi­tion pos­si­ble to retain your people.

Clear Review

Clear Review software allows you to deliver great performance management and improve productivity in person and remotely. We focus on three key aspects of performance: objectives, feedback and coaching conversations. Getting performance management right has never been more important than now!

Clear Review
clearreview.com
