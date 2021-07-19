HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Restrictions lifting | Bringing stability into unpredictable times

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Bringing stability into unpredictable times

Say­ing the time since the start of the pan­dem­ic has been unknown ter­ri­to­ry would be a lit­tle bit of an under­state­ment. But now here we are, on the very cusp (in the UK, at least) of the lift­ing of legal restric­tions, and it’s final­ly time for us to face the next big work­place dis­rup­tion: hybrid working.

There has been a lot of dis­cus­sion over the past few months about hybrid work­ing. What are employ­ees look­ing for? How much office space do you need? How will we know that our peo­ple are still pro­duc­tive if they don’t come back to the office all the time? What­ev­er your major chal­lenges are, one thing is for cer­tain: hybrid work­ing means more ques­tions, more dis­rup­tion and more change. So wel­come to our short guide on how to bring sta­bil­i­ty to the organ­i­sa­tion in these unpre­dictable times.

Lis­ten to your teams

The peri­od of enforced home-work­ing we’ve been through has been longer than most of us would ever have expect­ed at the begin­ning. That has at least giv­en us plen­ty of time to start under­stand­ing how effec­tive remote work­ing is, and what the longer-term hope of employ­ees most like­ly is. Accord­ing to Microsoft’s Work Trends Index, 73% of employ­ees want remote work­ing to stay in one form or another.

It’s impor­tant for organ­i­sa­tions to under­stand that these are the expec­ta­tions peo­ple now have, and to ask (if you haven’t done so already) and lis­ten to your teams. Life has changed dra­mat­i­cal­ly for all of us in the past 18 months, and it is high­ly unlike­ly that sim­ply expect­ing every­body to return to the office full-time is going to be well received by every­body. And with 64% of employ­ees cur­rent­ly think­ing about leav­ing, now is not the time to roll out a poten­tial­ly dis­en­gag­ing pol­i­cy. As you build out your hybrid work­ing guid­ance to man­agers and employ­ees, be sure to rep­re­sent the needs of your peo­ple. Con­sid­er using a sur­vey tool to ask key ques­tions around expec­ta­tions before final­is­ing your approach.

Com­mu­ni­cate open­ly and honestly

With these changes there is bound to come a lot of uncer­tain­ty from staff. They might not know what is expect­ed of them now, when they can work from home and when they need to be in an office, if this is a per­son­al choice or enforced rules.

The key is to be as open, hon­est and clear with staff. Make sure your man­agers and HR staff are ful­ly aware of how your organ­i­sa­tion plans to approach hybrid work­ing. This could mean all staff do the same split between office and home, it could be the split is deter­mined by the role they have, or it could be left to best judg­ment of the employ­ee and their line manager.

What­ev­er your hybrid work­ing mod­el looks like, ensur­ing it is under­stood by your man­agers means that they can cor­rect­ly explain and enforce it with all of the work force. They should be well equipped to answer any ques­tions and address and con­cerns staff might have about their new way of working.

It’s not just about where and when

Although nat­u­ral­ly a lot of time and atten­tion when think­ing about hybrid work­ing is focussed on where and when employ­ees should be work­ing, it’s not the only – or arguably even the most impor­tant – consideration.

Now is the per­fect time to stand back from your organ­i­sa­tion, and real­ly exam­ine some of the process­es that define how the work is done. What the pan­dem­ic expe­ri­ence so far should have taught all of us is that many of the tasks and activ­i­ties that for long time we had argued need­ed to be per­formed in an office could actu­al­ly be per­formed remotely.

Those organ­i­sa­tions who can take the lessons we’ve learned from this peri­od of chaos and trans­late them into an approach to hybrid work­ing will be the ones who are most suc­cess­ful. This will require organ­i­sa­tions to build envi­ron­ments where employ­ees are chal­lenged to con­sid­er how best to achieve a spe­cif­ic out­come. You can, for exam­ple, onboard a new team mem­ber remote­ly, but can you do it bet­ter in per­son? Effec­tive hybrid work­ing means lay­ing out the key strate­gic and oper­a­tional objec­tives of the organ­i­sa­tion, help­ing employ­ees to trans­late those into indi­vid­ual goals, and empow­er­ing indi­vid­u­als to deliv­er those objec­tives through the most effec­tive means. Because whether the activ­i­ty takes place in an office or remote­ly, what real­ly mat­ters is how impor­tant the activ­i­ty real­ly is, and the qual­i­ty of the out­come generated.

Ensure man­agers are hav­ing reg­u­lar check-ins with their team for issues to be resolved

By hav­ing man­ag­er reg­u­lar­ly check-in with staff (we sug­gest once a month) any teething prob­lems can be raised by staff mem­bers. Your team mem­bers will want to know they are being lis­tened to, and any prob­lems they have are being tak­en seri­ous­ly. Check-ins allow both man­agers and their team to air any con­cerns, and these reg­u­lar con­ver­sa­tions will give your staff a fixed point each month where they know they can have their manager’s undi­vid­ed attention.

Bring­ing sta­bil­i­ty to your staff dur­ing these unpre­dictable times is all about good, con­sis­tent com­mu­ni­ca­tion. Let them know you are there, that you are keep­ing them and their needs in mind as you plan your hybrid mod­el, and you will lis­ten to them if they have issues and try to find a way to resolve this together.

Mod­ern Per­for­mance Man­age­ment is more impor­tant than ever

Whether your focus is on pol­i­cy, or on under­stand­ing how to best empow­er your employ­ees, now is the per­fect time to look again at your per­for­mance man­age­ment process. Mod­ern, con­tin­u­ous per­for­mance man­age­ment, as is sup­port­ed by our prod­uct here at Clear Review, sup­ports what is real­ly impor­tant when it comes to dri­ving per­for­mance improve­ment: agile, near-term goal set­ting, real-time feed­back and con­tin­u­ous, trans­par­ent conversations.

You can find out more over on our Per­for­mance Man­age­ment Acad­e­my, which you can join for free. Learn how to real­ly dri­ve per­for­mance in uncer­tain times!

Book a Demo Now

Promoted by
Clear Review

Clear Review software allows you to deliver great performance management and improve productivity in person and remotely. We focus on three key aspects of performance: objectives, feedback and coaching conversations. Getting performance management right has never been more important than now!

+44 (0)20 3637 4489
Clear Review
clearreview.com
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence