More from Crown Workforce Management Systems

As businesses seek to improve retention and recruitment in today's challenging work environment, whilst also providing productivity improvements, more and more businesses recognise the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce. It is important that they take into account the unique needs of their employees at different stages of life.

Fully recognised in law are the changes required when workers are young or old, or whether they are pregnant, but until recently one area that seemed taboo, and therefore was often overlooked, is the menopause and its impact on women in the workplace.

This year, the two main parties in the UK have both considered these requirements and come to different ways forward. Whichever way the political stance of the country sways, there can be no doubt that each could transform how organisations manage this previous taboo.

Last summer the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) published a report; Menopause and the Workplace. The Conservative Government’s response to the report was published earlier this year in which they accepted some recommendations and rejected others.

Rejected

Legislate to make menopause a protected characteristic, and to make sex and age, jointly, a dual protected characteristic. They argued that they would not make menopause protected as sex, age and disability were already protected characteristics and these could be used to protect against unfair treatment of employees going through the menopause. Dual characteristics would further complicate matters and add significant additional burden.

Produce model menopause policies to assist employers, covering; How to request reasonable adjustments and other support Advice on flexible working Sick leave for menopause symptoms Provisions for education, training and building a supportive culture



They rejected this on the grounds that this was unnecessary, as advice already existed, referring to other publications such as Menopause at Work from ACAS and the CIPD’s The Menopause at Work.

Pilot a specific “menopause leave” policy with a large public sector employer. The government believe that the concept of menopause leave may be counterproductive.

Accepted

Appoint a Menopause Ambassador to work with stakeholders from business, unions, and advisory groups to encourage and disseminate awareness, good practice, and guidance to employers. A Menopause Employment Champion will be appointed to give menopausal women a voice, promote economic contribution, and to further work with and progress advice to employers.

Legislate to make the right to request flexible working available from the first day of employment - with guidance to grant any reasonable flexible working request without burdening justification on the employee. This has been accepted and will be in the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill that the Government are supporting.

They have partly accepted the recommendation that The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) should publish guidance on the legal considerations when supporting employees experiencing menopause. The HSE are producing principles that could be used where employees are experiencing menopausal symptoms, but it says that although it will share recommendations with the EHRC they are independent so must decide for themselves.

Likewise, Labour has announced that if in government it would require firms with more than 250 employees to have “action plans” in place to support menopausal women. They have said this week that they would require employers of 250 or more employees to publish and implement menopause action plans. The Menopause Action Plan would aim to tackle the stigma and discrimination surrounding menopause in the workplace, and provide support for women going through this often-challenging time. The plan would have to include a range of measures, such as promoting awareness and education about menopause, providing flexible working arrangements or paid time off, changes to uniforms, temperature control in the workplace, and ensuring that women are able to access appropriate medical support.

They argue that as the action plan would need to be tailored to different workplaces the policy would not set out specific requirements for employers but will be as guidance on how to compose plans. Large firms would have to publish their plans and communicate policies to employees through a “simple and easy” process. Employers being required to annually submit plans to the existing government portal used for gender pay gap reporting.

More details will no doubt come out as time progresses, whether through legislation or development of policy.

Flexible working

Of course, as more often discussed, the need for flexible working arrangements isn’t limited to women going through menopause. All employees have different needs at different stages of life, and organisations need to be able to adapt to these changing needs in order to retain their talent and support their employees’ wellbeing.

Employees with disabilities may need specific accommodations to help them perform their work tasks. This could include things like assistive technology, accessible workspaces, or flexible schedules to accommodate medical appointments or treatments. Similarly, employees with mental health needs may benefit from flexible working arrangements that allow them to manage their symptoms, such as the ability to take breaks throughout the day, or to work from home when necessary. And, perhaps most obvious of all, carers of the young or the old may need a degree of flexibility to fit with their requirements. This is by no means an exhaustive list, individuals have no end of valid reasons for seeking flexibility.

Within the UK there already is the workers right to request flexible working arrangements from their employer. Employers have a duty to consider all requests in a reasonable manner and can only refuse if there is a valid business reason to do so which must be explained in detail. As explained earlier this is likely to be expanded from the current requirement to have to have worked for 26 weeks with the employer to day 1. Other changes are also included in the Government’s proposals for legislation.

Ultimately, the key to providing flexible working arrangements that meet the needs of all employees is to adopt a culture of inclusivity and understanding, whilst also analysing, being aware and balancing with the business requirements. This means listening to employees, understanding their unique needs, and being willing to make accommodations to support them. By doing so, businesses can create a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported, and where productivity and wellbeing go hand in hand.

