Busting the Myth That SuccessFactors is Too Expensive

Have you ever wondered if SAP SuccessFactors is too expensive for your company's budget?

It's a common concern among HR professionals, especially those working in smaller companies. But what if I told you that this myth is just that – a myth? In this blog post, we're going to unravel the misconception that SuccessFactors is out of reach for smaller businesses. By the end, you'll not only have a clearer understanding of the affordability of SuccessFactors but also discover how Jigsaw Cloud, as a leading reseller, is tailoring solutions to meet your specific needs.

The Affordability Perception:

One of the biggest misconceptions about SuccessFactors is its perceived cost, often leaving smaller companies hesitant to explore its potential benefits. However, let's break down this perception and look at the bigger picture. SuccessFactors is an investment in your company's future, streamlining HR processes, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately contributing to better workforce management outcomes.

Tailored Solutions for Every Size:

At Jigsaw Cloud, we understand that one size doesn't fit all. We cater to companies of all sizes, especially those with fewer than 500 employees, offering our tailored Smart Start package. Contrary to popular belief, success is not exclusive to larger corporations. It's about finding the right fit for your unique requirements.

Unlocking Jigsaw Cloud's Unique Features:

What sets Jigsaw Cloud apart goes beyond the SuccessFactors platform itself. Our unique features make the journey not only affordable but also exceptionally smooth:

• Smart Start: Tailored for small and midsize businesses, Smart Start provides an 'out of the box' SAP SuccessFactors deployment in a matter of weeks. Remarkably, it comes at an incredibly affordable price, equivalent to the cost of a cup of coffee per user per month!

• Consultancy: Jigsaw Cloud takes pride in implementing and supporting more clients than any SuccessFactors partner across the EMEA region. This extensive experience positions the company as a go-to partner for successful project delivery.

• Support: We are committed to helping clients make the most out of SAP SuccessFactors. By managing technical queries, the team ensures that clients can focus on what they do best – managing HR – without unnecessary concerns.

• Implementation: Collaborating closely with customers, Jigsaw Cloud follows a comprehensive four-step implementation plan. This includes thorough scoping, systems configuration, onboarding, and training, ensuring a smooth and effective transition to SuccessFactors.

Success Stories: Real Clients, Real Results

Let's hear from some of our satisfied clients who've experienced the transformative power of SuccessFactors:

Atif Hasmi, Management Information, Systems & Benefits Administration Manager at ByBox: "Jigsaw showed us SuccessFactors in action, and we knew it was right for our company, but we wanted to start with just the essential modules. Smart Start was the perfect solution–it met immediate needs but gave us room to scale as our company grows."

Murata: "After comparing multiple potential partners, Murata chose Jigsaw Cloud based on the company’s significant experience in delivering complex projects, extensive SuccessFactors expertise, and SAP Gold Partner status."

Leveraging Industry Expertise:

SuccessFactors isn't just a software solution; it's a strategic investment in your company's growth. At Jigsaw Cloud, our team of experts are dedicated to helping you make the most of this powerful platform. Our consultants bring industry-specific knowledge and insights, ensuring that your implementation aligns seamlessly with your business goals.

Our USP is not just the high-quality platform we provide – after all, we are reselling a renowned SAP product. What sets us apart is our commitment to our customers. We make you our priority every step of the way. From understanding your unique needs to providing ongoing support, we are with you on your journey towards success.

Custom Packages for Your Business:

At Jigsaw Cloud, we recognize that every company is unique. That's why we offer different packages based on your company's size and industry. Whether you have less than 500 employees or more than 10,000, we have a solution that fits your requirements. Our approach is centred around you – ensuring that you get the most value out of SuccessFactors without unnecessary costs.

Stand Out with Jigsaw Cloud: Why Choose Us Over Competitors?

While SuccessFactors resellers abound, here's why Jigsaw Cloud stands out in a sea of choices:

• Industry Recognition: Jigsaw Cloud has been consistently recognised for excellence in SAP SuccessFactors implementation, boasting awards, certifications, and industry accolades.

• Unmatched Customer Satisfaction: Our clients speak for us. Explore the high level of satisfaction our clients, such as Paysafe, express about our services and commitment.

• Transparent Pricing and Exclusive Offers: We believe in transparency. Our pricing is straightforward, and for a limited time, we're offering an exclusive promotion for those who take the next step after reading this blog post.

In conclusion, the belief that SuccessFactors is too expensive for smaller companies is incorrect. With Jigsaw Cloud as your partner, you not only gain access to a world-class workforce management solution but also benefit from tailored packages, industry expertise, and a commitment to your success. Don't let misconceptions hold you back – discover the true potential of SuccessFactors with Jigsaw Cloud today.

